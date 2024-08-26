Opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia responded to a summons issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against him that was disseminated on social media. According to the agency, González is summoned for this Monday at 10 a.m. to make statements for usurpation of functions and forgery of documents.

This is in reference to the minutes published by the opposition on the platform resultadosconvzla.com, which show the victory of the opposition over Nicolás Maduro, results that Chavismo refuses to contrast with its minutes.

“Venezuelans, men and women. On this occasion I make a statement before you, who are the guarantors of popular sovereignty,” González Urrutia said in a video posted on his social media.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office intends to submit me to an interview without specifying the condition under which I am expected to appear and pre-qualifying crimes that were not committed. The Attorney General of the Republic has repeatedly behaved like a political accuser, condemns in advance and now promotes a summons without guarantees of independence and due process,” Urrutia denounced, so it is presumed that he will not attend the summons.

Edmundo González also reiterated his call to Nicolás Maduro to “understand for once that the solution is not in repression, but in the independent and reliable international verification of the records, which cannot be replaced by a sentence issued outside the Constitution.”

González Urrutia stressed that “the truth about what happened on July 28 is what will save democratic institutions” and reiterated his request that “for the peace and well-being of the country, the minutes be presented.”

“We demand respect for the popular will expressed in the elections of July 28, which largely favored the political change represented by my candidacy. We encourage the search for formulas that, with strict submission to popular sovereignty, allow for an orderly, peaceful transition with guarantees for all. Venezuela is experiencing hours of uncertainty and unrest as a result of your efforts to violate the will for change. The minutes are peace. Long live a free Venezuela. Glory to the Brave People,” he concluded.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas