Edmundo González proclaims himself president of Venezuela and asks the army to disobey Maduro

The Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González has proclaimed himself “president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela” in a video published on his social networks and recorded from outside the country. This is the response to the swearing-in of Nicolás Maduro held this Friday in Caracas after the elections last July. González has vindicated his electoral victory and has demanded obedience to the army “as commander in chief.”

González, who in recent months had defended that as of January 10 he would go to Venezuela to assume the presidency, has not appeared in the country. As explained in the video, work is being done “on the conditions that allow his return.” “The decision to close the borders sought to do with me in the air what they did yesterday with our leader,” he assured in reference to the arrest of María Corina Machado denounced by the opposition and denied by the Government. Machado had published a video hours earlier in which he also defended that González would go to Venezuela for the swearing-in of office.

“As commander in chief, I order the military high command to disobey orders from those who confiscate power,” he defended in his speech alongside a flag of the country. It is not the first time that the former candidate points out the army as a necessary actor for his rise to the presidency. “Our National Armed Forces are called to be a guarantee of sovereignty and respect for the popular will. It is our duty to act with honor, merit and conscience, guided by the values ​​that unite us with a fundamental institution of the Republic,” he said a few days ago.

“Today in Caracas, Maduro has violated the Constitution and the sovereign will of Venezuelans expressed on July 28 and carried out a coup d’état and proclaims himself dictator, the people do not accompany him,” said Edmundo González in his message to the nation from Santo Sunday, last stop on his American tour in search of support.

“I am very close to Venezuela, ready for safe entry,” González assured in the video broadcast on social networks. “We are coordinating all the essential actors,” he added.

In the video, González appears with a label that identifies him as “president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.” Although the West has not recognized Maduro’s victory in the last elections as the official records have not been published, it has avoided giving González such recognition as president of the country. Only some governments such as those of the United States, Milei’s Argentina or Israel have positioned themselves in that scenario.

Argentina reiterated its “recognition” of the anti-Chavista leader Edmundo González Urrutia as the “legitimate elected president” of Venezuela and accused the Government of Nicolás Maduro of perpetuating itself “illegitimately in power”, hours after he renewed his mandate for the period 2025-2031. , as reported this Friday by official sources.

“Argentina reiterates its recognition of Mr. Edmundo González Urrutia as the legitimate elected president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, representing the sovereign will of the Venezuelan people, expressed unequivocally at the polls,” the Argentine Foreign Ministry said in a statement.