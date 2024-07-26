The headquarters of Edmundo González Urrutia’s campaign command, he himself says, is his home, a medium-sized apartment with an excellent view of Caracas on one of the hills surrounding the city. There he works, organizes Zoom meetings, meets with the strategy team and attends to volunteers and journalists, helped by his wife and daughters.

His house is now guarded from a distance by members of the Bolivarian National Police, who nevertheless maintain a friendly attitude. The candidate himself says that he always stops to greet them when he comes in and out. The personal life of the until recently unknown 74-year-old diplomat has changed 180 degrees since he became a candidate, now besieged by a whirlwind of crowds, obligations, rallies and demands of all kinds.

He says he has become accustomed to it. Citizens recognize him everywhere, and it is normal for them to whisper the same thing to María Corina Machado: that they are their last hope, that they do not want to emigrate, that they want to see their children return to the country. On Sunday, Edmundo González represents the option for change, to put an end to 25 consecutive years of Chavismo. The candidate of the ruling party, President Nicolás Maduro, is trying to put a stop to it.

AskThe president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) has accused the press of being financed by drug trafficking and working together with the opposition to reverse the election result. Prosecutor Tarek William Saab says that if someone announces the result before the authorities, they could go to jail. The president of Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, also speaks of an opposition plan to claim fraud as soon as the polls close. How do you interpret these statements?

AnswerFar from being guarantors of institutionality and transparency, they act as political activists for the Government. That would be unacceptable in other circumstances. They have lost all limits. Here we see a president of the CNE practically campaigning politically in favour of the Government. In 2006, Jorge Rodríguez left the CNE board to become Vice President of the Republic. There is not the slightest modesty.

P. How have you felt, personally, during the election campaign?

R. I am not part of this world, I am not a politician nor am I interested in power, but I must say that I feel good, adapted. I have assumed my new role, the one that corresponds to me in this situation: to fulfill my personal commitment to the cause of democracy and the reconstruction of my country. The reunion between Venezuelans. I like to talk about that, this will be the government of reunion, of returning to the homeland, of embracing those who left.

Edmundo González at his home in Caracas, (Venezuela). Marina Calderon

P. Do you feel ready to assume the Presidency of the Republic in a context like this? You would be president-elect until January 10, 2025, when Maduro’s mandate ends, a six-month transition.

R. Circumstances have put me here and I believe in these things of destiny. I assume my responsibility with the greatest commitment. Furthermore, I am not alone, I am accompanied by much more than half of the country and, of course, the leadership of María Corina Machado. All the opinion polls give us a comfortable position, which does not make us triumphant. Now comes the hard part. Negotiating with these gentlemen to achieve an orderly transition will be very difficult.

P. Would the political and legal rights of these leaders be guaranteed – theoretically, if they were to assume power?

R. Of course they do. You have to see what it must mean for these politicians to have international rewards of thousands of dollars on them. Are they going to hand over if they lose? In any democratic country, that is normal, to lose and hand over. They have revoked the invitation to Alberto Fernández, the former Argentine president, just because he publicly raised the possibility of losing to Nicolás Maduro.

P. And doesn’t that mean that they won’t hand over power to him if he wins the election?

R. No, what I mean is that these are expressions contrary to democratic, civilized conduct. In any country in the world, a transition is a routine procedure, it is not criminalized.

P. What impression do you get of the mood of the population during your tours?

R. A lot of fervour, a lot of desperation. For example, I have not seen the so-called colectivos (civilian Chavista squads) anywhere during the campaign. At many checkpoints, police and military personnel wink at us, they greet us when they can, it is very common. There is a lot of hope.

P. Have you been mistreated by public officials?

A. It is rare. Once, a political commissioner from Conviasa, the state airline, verbally attacked and harassed me for taking that airline for a trip, supposedly for having requested the sanctions. I did not answer him so as not to be provoked. It happens occasionally, but these are isolated incidents.

P. How do you see Chavismo at this moment?

R. It is still a force, it exists, it is there. Very diminished, but it exists. I do not want to imagine that minority playing the role of the opposition, as they did, as a threat.

P. Do you consider it inevitable that this will happen?

R. If the victory we obtain is of the magnitude we expect, a new reality will be created here. Forced by circumstances, I think that Maduro will understand that he must hand over power, and that the best way to do so is in an orderly, democratic, decent manner. In case of losing, liaison committees will be formed, contacts will be established.

P. Four days before the elections, do you think it is possible to come to power? Do you see it as viable?

R. I am a staunch democrat and I believe in the rules of democracy. Our adversary does not respect the rules of democracy. This is where the role of the international community, of certain figures, can contribute to creating an environment favourable to a transition.

P. Have you felt personally threatened?

R. No. There were occasional verbal attacks from Chavista citizens, nothing serious. We went to eat an arepa in La Encrucijada, after the event in Valencia, and some officials began to insult us, they were councillors. We had to leave. What I regret is that I couldn’t finish the arepa.

P. Would your government initiate an aggressive, ultra-liberal privatisation programme, like Javier Milei in Argentina, as some critics accuse you of?

R. No. Our plan is very clear, we have taken elements from María Corina’s Government plan, Land of Grace; but also of the 2019 Country Plan, and of other previous programmatic projects. A central, balanced project, with state presence.

P. Would you privatize Petróleos de Venezuela?

R. No. State-owned companies that are still operating will continue to operate. We will have to seek help to boost projects that have fallen behind, and the state does not have to be involved in everything, managing hotels or taxi lines. We need to increase the participation of the private sector.

P. Have there been any contacts or political messages with sectors of the government or factions of Chavismo?

R. No, at least not on my side. For some time now, we have had Gerardo Blyde as our spokesperson for talks with the Government, and some things have been done, but there is no formal dialogue mechanism.

P. How do you see a transition in these circumstances, surrounded by a Chavista state?

R. I maintain that the magnitude of our victory will open a political reality that will force the government to negotiate. I really liked what Nicolás Maduro Guerra, the president’s son, said: whoever loses the elections has to admit it.

P. Do you have a message you want to send to Chavismo, to Nicolás Maduro at this time?

R. We have said it on several occasions: my government will be open, open to everyone. Adversaries will be respected, they will never be treated as enemies. There will be no persecution. We are moving towards reunion, towards reconciliation.

