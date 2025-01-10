The Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González confirmed this Friday that “very soon” he will travel to Venezuela to take office as president after Nicolás Maduro has been sworn in in the capital, Caracas.

“I am very close to Venezuela. I’m ready for safe entry and at the right moment I will assert the votes that represent the recovery of our democracy,” he stressed in a video posted on social networks in which he says he is working on his return.

In this sense, González has stressed that President Nicolás Maduro “has violated the Constitution and the sovereign will of Venezuelans expressed on July 28.” “Consume a coup d’état. He crowns himself a dictator,” he declared.

The veteran opponent has expressed that he has “the duty” to “defend” the “commitment” of the Venezuelan people, expressed at the polls, which is why he continues to coordinate “all the essential factors to guarantee the return to freedom“.

“The decision of close the country’s borders and artillery the military planes that guard the airspace, they sought to do with me in the air what they did yesterday against our leader (Machado), where unfortunately an innocent man was injured. This only speaks of his cowardice and his lack of scruples,” he stated.

On the other hand, it has urged the military and police forces to stop “the repression”, while he has also called on national institutions to “disrecognize the illegitimate regime that has sought to confiscate power again.”

“As commander in chief, I order the military high command to ignore the illegal orders that they be given to him by those who confiscate power and prepare my security conditions to assume the position of president of the Republic that entrusted me with popular sovereignty,” he highlighted.

His words come after opposition leader María Corina Machado has confirmed that she has been in contact with González in recent days while the veteran opposition leader was on a tour throughout the American continent and whose last stop was Dominican Republicbut that he has asked him not to travel to Venezuela due to the possible danger to his integrity.





“In his delusional paranoiathe regime has not only closed Venezuela’s airspace, but has activated its entire security system. We have evaluated all this and decided that it is not convenient May Edmundo enter Venezuela today. I have asked him not to do it because his integrity is fundamental for the final defeat of the regime,” Machado explained.

Venezuela held presidential elections at the end of July in which the ruling party gave victory to Maduro, although the opposition denounced fraud in the vote count and claimed González’s victory, supported by part of the international community.

Although González had assured that he would travel to Venezuela this Friday to take office, finally it has not been like that. Maduro, for his part, who had also assured that he would be sworn in as president of the country, has received the presidential sash in an event in the National Assembly surrounded by authorities and representatives from more than a hundred countries.