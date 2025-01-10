Edmundo González, president-elect of Venezuela, has published a video on social networks, in which he assured that a coup d’état had been carried out this Friday. «Maduro proclaims himself a dictator. He is not accompanied by the people, he is not accompanied by any government that is respected as democratic. Only the dictators of Cuba, the Congo and Nicaragua.

Likewise, Gonzalez has indicated that he continues to work on the conditions that may facilitate his entry into Venezuela. «As María Corina Machado said – in a video released hours before –, the decision to close the country’s borders and bomb the military planes that guard the airspace, sought to do with me in the air, what they did yesterday against our leader, where unfortunately an innocent man was injured. This only speaks of their cowardice and their lack of scruples, but soon, very soon, no matter what they do, we will manage to enter Venezuela and put an end to this tragedy. “I am very close to Venezuela, I am ready for safe entry, at the right time.”

The president-elect has also issued his first order. «As commander in chief, I order the military high command to ignore illegal orders given to them by those who confiscate power and to prepare my security conditions to assume the position of President of the Republic that entrusted me with popular sovereignty. The soldiers of our National Armed Forces are part of the same people, and to whom they owe obedience, through me, since today I am elected president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and thanks to a majority of votes expressed at the polls.

«And to the military and police forces, I order you to stop the repression. To the national institutions I say: for the peace of the republic, you must ignore the illegitimate regime that has sought to confiscate power again. In your hands is the institutionality of the nation, which embraces yourselves and your families.









Edmundo González has indicated that he continues to work under the conditions “of my entry into Venezuela” with the aim of assuming “as the Constitution mandates and the people have granted me” the positions of President of the Republic and the command in chief of the Armed Forces. .

“I represent the will of almost eight million Venezuelans within the country and that of millions of compatriots who were prevented from voting from abroad,” he added.