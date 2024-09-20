The former presidential candidate of the Venezuelan opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia, has broken his silence this Friday, two weeks after going into exile in Spain. In an interview with the agency ReutersGonzález has explained the reasons that led him to leave Venezuela. The main argument of the 75-year-old diplomat is that he had information from reliable sources that the security forces of the Venezuelan regime had made the decision to arrest him: “They were coming for me and the best thing was to take refuge,” González summed up.

According to González, the information was given to him by a security person who worked with him on the campaign. Before one of the last events prior to the election on July 28, he warned him that he had confirmed information about a possible arrest, which led him to seek refuge in the Dutch Embassy, ​​where he remained for 32 days until he moved to the Spanish Embassy, ​​where he negotiated with the Rodríguez brothers, Jorge and Delcy, the main political operators of Nicolás Maduro, the conditions of his departure from the country.

That meeting with the Rodríguez brothers has unleashed a wave of criticism and speculation. Chavismo released this week the document signed by González, despite the fact that there was a confidentiality agreement, in which the former candidate accepts Maduro’s victory in the elections as a guarantee to leave Venezuela. Immediately after, González assured that he had signed it under duress by the Rodríguez brothers. “The brothers Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez showed up with a text that they had prepared and that I had to sign,” González said in the interview with Reuterswho also revealed that the talks on the content of the text lasted two days: “48 hours of negotiations, very tense. There were several meetings, with exchanges and amendments. I said that I accepted the decision, although I did not agree with it. I had no options,” he added.

The Venezuelan leader excused the role of the Spanish ambassador in Venezuela, Ramón Santos, in this episode, pointing out that his participation only sought to open the spaces for conversations, since the meeting took place at Santos’ residence in Caracas. Regarding the leak of images of the meeting and the threat to release audios by Chavismo, González said: “I don’t know who took those photos. I was surprised that they released them. Also that they released some audios, which is not correct either. All of that was done without my authorization.”

González did not want to go into the criticism that his meeting with the Rodríguez family at the ambassador’s residence has unleashed in Spain. While the PP insists on attacking the Government for this, González’s speech is one of permanent gratitude to the Sánchez Government for the efforts made to facilitate his departure from Venezuela. “Spain has an important role in mediating with Maduro” to achieve that he “accepts the popular will,” he assured Reuters. Asked about the role of former President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero in Venezuela, González said: “The exercise of mediation is an effort that we welcome and hope can bear fruit.” The opposition leader welcomed the decision of the Congress of Deputies to recognize him as “president-elect of his country” and assured that he does not rule out the country taking new decisions along those lines.

González has insisted that the decision to request political asylum in Spain was due to the fact that there was an arrest warrant against him and that, in addition, he wanted to safeguard the safety of his family and his property in Venezuela. “Staying in the country would have meant waiting for the trial they had prepared for me. I had an order with very serious accusations, for terrorism, charges of several years in prison,” he added.

The diplomat said that María Corina Machado, who gave him her space on the ballot because she was disqualified and who gathers the support of the population critical of Chavismo, “did not know” anything about his decision to leave Venezuela, nor about the difficult conversations to make it possible. González also referred to the comparison that the evolution of his case can lead to the same mistake that the opposition made with Juan Guaidó four years ago. At that time, Guaidó was president of the National Assembly and used a constitutional figure to declare the lack of a duly elected president to assume power, with great limitations. On this, González pointed out differences: “My candidacy was supported by eight million Venezuelans who voted for a change and a peaceful transition that we aspire to reach on January 10. That is the greatest capital we have on this occasion.”

Regarding the steps he will take from now on from exile, the former candidate explained that he intends to “establish the greatest number of contacts with the Spanish political leadership. I intend to go to the European Parliament, which has just issued a very important resolution recognizing my designation as president-elect. I have to go to Brussels; I must visit the Netherlands; I have just been invited to Berlin. It will be my turn to be the voice that explains our victory, which is based on the minutes,” he insisted.

However, in the tone that has characterized him since the campaign, González has opted for moderation and avoided answering questions about the possibility of more sanctions being imposed on Venezuela or the lifting of licenses for companies such as the American Chevron, which maintains operations in the country. When asked about individual sanctions against senior Chavista officials, he again insisted that he did not want to talk about them: “Anything that involves pressure or effort to convince political actors to respect the popular will is welcome,” he clarified.

“I will return to Venezuela when there are guarantees that the transition to democracy will take place, with conditions, in peace. When I can take over the government in acceptable circumstances. That has always been the institutional life of the country in Venezuela, the rules of democracy, the constitutional norms. We trust that it will be possible, that is what we are working on,” he concluded. Reuters the increasingly frequently called “president-elect.”

