The Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia stated this Thursday in Costa Rica that “Nicolás Maduro’s regime constitutes a regional threat” and has assured that this “clique” is “living its last days in power.”

“The regime presided over by Nicolás Maduro today constitutes a regional threat and as such must be assumed by all the democracies of Latin America,” González declared in a press conference following a meeting with the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves.

González, who arrived in Costa Rica on Wednesday night, met with President Chaves this Thursday and on his subsequent agenda he will visit the Legislative Assembly and will have a meeting with the Venezuelan community living in the Central American country.

The opposition leader, who claims to have defeated Maduro in last July’s elections, has said that the “autocratic clique” that governs Venezuela Currently “she is isolated and living her last days in power.”

“This nightmare will soon end,” González promised, adding that “thousands will return by all means to Caracas” when Maduro leaves power.

The Venezuelan exodus

González said that “there are more than 8 million, a quarter of the population, Venezuelans who have left the country” in the last years of the Maduro government.

The opposition leader has ruled out military means for Maduro to leave power and has reaffirmed that Their aspiration is “a transition in peace and democracy”despite the fact that “Venezuela is taken over by drug cartels, by guerrilla movements and the most reluctant anti-values ​​people.”

Edmundo González thanked Costa Rica for its hospitality and highlighted that this country has been “synonymous with peace, civility and democracy” throughout the region to become a “warm refuge in times of anxiety” for many people.

The opposition leader has assured that among Venezuelans “the flame of freedom remains alive” and that proof of this were the elections last July in which, as he said, achieved an “overwhelming” victory with an advantage of “almost 40 percentage points.”

On July 28, González faced Nicolás Maduro at the polls, in presidential elections that the opposition bloc claims to have won, according to the minutes it claims to have gathered, but the Venezuelan National Electoral Council, controlled by the ruling party, declared victory. of the Chavista leader.

Costa Rica reaffirms its recognition of González

For his part, the president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, reaffirmed his recognition of González as the winner of the elections and also expressed his “respect and admiration.”

“We regret economic misery in which the regime has submerged the Venezuelan people,” commented Chaves, who described this situation as an “unforgivable betrayal of an entire people.”

Regarding the Venezuelan elections, Chaves reaffirmed his position that there was a “fraud that violates the democratic will of a people” and that it is “a sin.”

“Costa Rica’s moral duty is to morally support Venezuela, the winner of the elections, the people, so that they can finally, after two and a half decades, regain their freedom, their democracy and their rights,” he said.

On the same day of the elections in Venezuela, the Costa Rican president assured that it had been a fraudulent process, while Congress has issued two motions in which it recognizes González as Venezuelan president.

Since 2020, Costa Rica suspended its diplomatic relations with Venezuela. In 2019, Costa Rica ignored Maduro’s victory in the presidential elections of that year and gave him his recognition of Juan Guaidó.