It is expected that this Sunday, July 28, during the Venezuelan presidential elections 2024, change the destiny of this country, because the opposition candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, has led voting intentions in various surveys conducted by international firms.

Several hours have passed since the doors were opened. Voting boxes throughout Venezuelan territorySince then, various opposition leaders to the current government have taken to the streets of major cities inviting citizens to exercise their right to vote.

Likewise, through social networks, the leaders opposed to the government of Nicolás Maduro They have sent messages of gratitude to the Venezuelan people who, from very early hours, have massively attended the different voting stations enabled during the 2024 presidential elections.

In the last few minutes, it became known that Opposition leader Edmundo González, who is also reportedly Maduro’s direct rival and could become the new president of Venezuela, he has already exercised his right to vote in the city of Caracas.

During a live broadcast of EL TIEMPO with the correspondent in Venezuela, Ana María Rodríguez, the exact moment was achieved in which Edmundo González exercised his right to vote and also gave a short speech.

“Today, more than ever, we Venezuelans are showing that we are one people. What we see in Venezuela today are lines of joy and hope. Today begins the day of reconciliation for all Venezuelans. The democratic spirit of Venezuelans is more alive than ever. The only important news today is Venezuelans with their right to decide,” said Edmundo González.

“Your commitment encourages us. We are one people in search of freedom. Many thanks to all those who work at the voting tables. You are the guarantee. I ask you to verify any information that reaches you. Rumor professionals want to confuse the people.“, added the presidential candidate.

“We do not want more Venezuelans leaving the country. We will do everything possible to get them back here and we will welcome them with open arms. We trust that the Armed Forces will respect the decision of our people. We will change hatred for love, we will change poverty for progress.”

And he concluded by saying: “The time has come for change and hope, the time has come for peace. Long live a free Venezuela.”

