The former Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo González, who exiled to Spain after the 2024 elections, denounced this Tuesday the kidnapping of his son-in-lawRafael Tudares, a few days before the investiture called in Caracas by the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro.

“Raphael I was heading to my grandchildren’s school When he left them for the start of classes, hooded men dressed in black intercepted him, put him in a gold-colored truck, license plate AA54E2C, and took him away. At this time he is missing,” he indicated in a message on the social network X.

This occurs just a few days after Maduro takes office in Caracas amid the opposition’s attempts to return to the capital of the Latin American country. González, who held a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington the day before, is currently touring the region.

Venezuela held presidential elections at the end of July in which the ruling party gave victory to Maduro, although the opposition has claimed its victory and has demanded that the authorities present the minutes that would support the president’s re-election.