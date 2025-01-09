01/09/2025



Updated at 9:34 p.m.





Venezuela’s opposition leader, Edmundo González Urrutia, has demanded the “immediate release” of María Corina Machado, violently arrested this Thursday after participating in demonstrations in the country.

“As president-elect, I demand the immediate release of María Corina Machado,” he launched in a message on his profile on the social network fire”.

As president-elect, I demand the immediate release of María Corina Machado. To the security forces that kidnapped her I say: don’t play with fire. — Edmundo González (@EdmundoGU) January 9, 2025

The arrest of María Corina Machado has also been denounced by the Government of Spain. “Given the information about the arrest of María Corina Machado, we express our total condemnation and our concern,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed in a statement.

In the note, they extend their words to Rafael Tudares, Carlos Correa, Enrique Márquez and the rest of the opponents. Likewise, the Spanish ministry has requested to “protect and safeguard” both the physical integrity and freedom of expression” of everyone, “especially that of opposition political leaders.”









The president of Panama has also joined this request. In a message on his X profile, José Raúl Mulino, has asked on behalf of the country for “full freedom” for Machado, as well as “respect for his personal integrity.” “The dictatorial regime is responsible for his life!” he concluded.

Panama demands and demands full freedom of @MariaCorinaYA as well as respect for their personal integrity. The dictatorial regime is responsible for your life! — José Raúl Mulino (@JoseRaulMulino) January 9, 2025

