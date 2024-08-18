The standard-bearer of the anti-Chavez bloc, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, He stated this Sunday that neither “Brute force” and “hate speech” will not stop “a peaceful transition” in Venezuelaafter authorities reported the arrest of more than 2,400 people and the death of 25 during post-election protests, triggered against the official result of the presidential elections, which granted re-election to Nicolás Maduro.

“Despite threats and repression, Venezuelans demand respect for their will. Brute force and hate speech will not stop our decision to begin a peaceful transition,” González Urrutia said on the social network X.

The opposition leader also praised the fact that Venezuelans mobilized this Saturday in defense of what he considers his victory in the presidential elections, in which the largest anti-Chavez coalition gathered “83.5%” of the electoral records that – they insist – show this victorysomething that the Government considers as false documents.

“To all Venezuelans who have mobilized in every neighborhood, village and city raising their voices, I send my message and my words of encouragement. Only by uniting will we achieve respect for the will expressed by more than 7 million people on July 28,” said González Urrutia.

Despite threats and repression, Venezuelans demand respect for their will. Brute force and hate speech will not stop our resolve to begin a peaceful transition. To all the Venezuelans who have mobilized in every neighborhood, village and city raising… pic.twitter.com/DU0tucrV4o — Edmundo González (@EdmundoGU) August 18, 2024

This Saturday, the opposition criticised the Maduro government, instead of “preparing itself democratically for a peaceful transition”, has decided to “persecut, arrest and kill” Venezuelans that “the only thing they have done is demand that their majority will be respected.”

For his part, Maduro has blamed González Urrutia for the deaths recorded during the protests, as well as the “criminal violence” and “destruction” of public places, schools and other sites in this context.

EFE