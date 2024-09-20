Zapatero was involved in the negotiations to get the Chavista regime to allow Edmundo González to leave Venezuela. This is what the opposition candidate believes in an interview with the Reuters news agency published on Friday. Asked about the role of the former socialist president, the target of harsh criticism from the PP, in the negotiations that led to a meeting with two Chavista leaders at the Spanish diplomatic mission in Caracas, González said: “I understand that he was involved in the negotiations.” [Zapatero] was the architect of promoting that meeting,” which took place on September 7, hours before González left for Madrid on a Spanish military plane.

The candidate, who chose to go into exile after an arrest warrant was issued against him and sought refuge in the Dutch and Spanish embassies in the Venezuelan capital, supports his claim on the fact that the former president of the Government “has been behind several actions to free political prisoners; he has been involved in the past.” And he emphasizes: “On this occasion, I understand that he was also very involved.”

Edmundo González: exclusive interview with the Venezuelan opposition candidate.

The interview with Reuters comes after the controversy over the signing of a letter at the Spanish diplomatic headquarters in Caracas, in which the opposition candidate to Chavez recognized and accepted – but did not share – the decision of the Supreme Court that validated the electoral victory of Nicolás Maduro on July 28 and after issuing, on Thursday, a statement in which González “categorically” denies having been “coerced by either the Government of Spain or the Spanish Ambassador in Venezuela,” accusations launched by the PP.

In the interview, González also referred to the possibility of persuading the current president, Nicolás Maduro, to mediate a political transition in the country that would last a year or a year and a half, and whether this effort is that of actors in the process, such as the aforementioned President Zapatero: “The exercise of mediation or intervention so that President Nicolás Maduro accepts the results is an effort that we welcome and aspire to.”

Regarding his current host country, the candidate believes that it has “weight, a voice of its own in the Ibero-American community and has the credibility of being an effective democracy and has weight in the world concert.” A voice that, he assures, is “recognized.” Spain “can play an important role in an international mediation effort to convince Nicolás Maduro to accept the popular will expressed on July 28,” the day of the presidential elections that González claims to have won, something that is denied by the current president of the country and the Supreme Court, controlled by Chavismo.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The opposition leader welcomed the decision of the Congress of Deputies – and later the Senate – to recognise him as “president-elect of his country” and assured that he does not rule out Spain taking new decisions along those lines. And on whether he had any other option other than leaving his country, González said that he could have gone into hiding, but ruled it out: “I had to be free to be able to do what I am doing, “transmitting to the world what is happening in Venezuela, making contacts with world leaders, informing them of the political reality in Venezuela and for that I had to be free and do so with freedom of movement and being able to do all these things.”