The flag bearer of the main Venezuelan opposition coalition leader Edmundo González Urrutia called on President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday to stop the violence unleashed after the elections of July 28 – whose official result gave the victory to the Chavista leader – and accepting that he lost the elections, as the anti-Chavez bloc and some international observers claim.

“I call on you on behalf of all Venezuelans to stop the violence and persecution and “Immediately release all compatriots arbitrarily detained”the diplomat said in a video he shared via X, referring to the more than 2,400 arrests that have occurred in the context of post-election protests.

“Enough of persecution and violence, enough of trying to spread terror, enough of disrespecting the will of Venezuelans for change. “Accept what our people have said and let’s all begin to get our country out of this crisis,” continued González Urrutia, who claims to have won the elections by a wide margin.

Defending the truth is not a crime. A crime is not complying with the popular will expressed on July 28. Let us continue together, defending the truth and the popular will. pic.twitter.com/YIq3BfIDaX — Edmundo González (@EdmundoGU) August 10, 2024

Opposition calls for a ‘great global protest’

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado and the candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, called on Saturday to participate in a “worldwide protest” on August 17 to show the electoral records that, they insist, show their victory in the July 28 elections, whose official result ratified President Nicolás Maduro.

Through social media, González Urrutia, the PUD candidate in the last elections, released an image in which he announces a “great protest for the truth”, inside and outside Venezuela, and asked his supporters to stay tuned for details of the activity, which will be announced on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT).

For her part, Machado, González Urrutia’s main supporter, said that on that day Venezuelans will unite “anywhere in the world” to “raise their voices for the truth.”

“Find the voting record for your center, print it and bring it to the rally in your city. Let the world see, with the documents in hand, that we will not allow ourselves to be robbed. Share this image with all your Venezuelan friends because that day we will unite inside and outside Venezuela.”said the former deputy in X.

