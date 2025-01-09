The opposition Edmundo González Urrutia, who claims to have won the Venezuelan presidential elections last July, arrived this Wednesday night in Santo Domingothe last announced stop of his tour of America to gather international support.

After 10:00 p.m. local time (2:00 a.m. on Thursday in Spain), González Urrutia arrived at the Las Américas International Airport on a flight from Panama.

On Thursday, González Urrutia, exiled in Spain since last September, will be received by the Dominican head of state, Luis Abinaderand members of his Government at the National Palace in Santo Domingo.

According to the Dominican Presidency, the “Act to support democracy in Venezuela” will take place there, in the presence of González Urrutia, Abinader and eight former Latin American presidents who are members of the Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (Grupo Idea).

The former presidents are: Hipólito Mejía (Dominican Republic), Jorge Quiroga (Bolivia), Laura Chinchilla (Costa Rica), Andrés Pastrana (Colombia), Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador), Felipe Calderón (Mexico), Vicente Fox (Mexico) and Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay), as well as the general secretary of Grupo Idea, the Venezuelan Asdrubal Aguiar.

Abinader will later offer lunch to the Venezuelan opponent and his Idea companions.

In addition, González Urrutia is scheduled to participate in a meeting with the Venezuelan community in a park in Santo Domingo, convened by the Venezuelan Command in the Dominican Republic.

González’s Latin American tour

In the last few days, The Venezuelan opponent has traveled to Argentina, Uruguay, the United States, Panama and is now in the Dominican Republic on a tour of America ahead of January 10, when Nicolás Maduro will assume a new consecutive mandate amid opposition complaints of fraud in the elections held on July 28.

The opposition leader claimed this Wednesday in an event with former Latin American presidents and foreign ministers his victory in the presidential elections, and that there are records that prove it.

The Venezuelan opposition assures that it has gathered “85% of the electoral records”which were published on a website for consultation, through witnesses and polling station members on the night of the elections, which attest to the triumph of González Urrutia, documents that the Government describes as “false.”

This Wednesday, Panama received in “custody all” the minutes of the presidential elections in Venezuela that – they assure – would give the victory to González Urrutia.

Until now, the National Electoral Council (CNE), which awarded victory to Maduro, has not published minutes or the broken down results of the votesdespite the fact that this is what its own schedule contemplates.