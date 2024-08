Friday, August 30, 2024, 7:58 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Venezuela’s main opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, also did not appear on Friday at the headquarters of the Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating him for publishing on the Internet data that would prove his victory in the June 28 elections, which puts him at risk of being …

This content is exclusive for subscribers