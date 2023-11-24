This 2023, A Day in the Life is celebrating 33 years taking the stage every December to pay tribute to The Beatles. “We are breaking records, because it is not easy at all, we have to reinvent ourselves,” says Edmundo Delgado, leader and founder of the Peruvian band. “The luck is that The Beatles have so much good music.”

—Prominent members such as Gerardo Manuel, Ernesto Samamé, and Carlos Guerrero have passed through the band. Currently, of the founders only Tavo Castillo (Frágil) and Delgado remain along with Renzo Dalí, Carlo André Oliden, Jeremy Castillo and Alejandro Iturrizaga. This year the show is titled ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ (December 7, 8 and 9 at the Peruvian Japanese Theater), in reference to the film in which The Beatles starred. “We are going to review musical history. They started with very quartet songs like ‘ella She Loves you’, or, ‘I Want to Hold your Hand’, then they moved on to more acoustic music like ‘Michelle’. We have a symphonic segment and the typical songs of John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney to end Beatlemania at its best with songs like ‘Hey Jude’ and ‘Let it Be,'” says Delgado, who will also include in the setlist the song ‘Now And Then’, which reunited The Beatles thanks to artificial intelligence.

—Andrés Calamaro says that ‘Now and Then’ is not a song, but a demo that Lennon made that sounds unfinished. Others say that it is a beautiful song, but it doesn’t take off. What do you think?

—I am on the side of those who say it is a beautiful song. It is not possible to analyze something about a group that ended in the year 70, but it is possible to analyze the technicians who made this possible. I think the two survivors, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, went into carving there in a nostalgic way because they were very close friends, they found an unfinished song by John and thought: “Let’s do what he couldn’t.” This song was even going to come out in ’95 when George Harrison was still alive, but they didn’t finish it because the technology of the time did not allow John’s voice to be separated from his piano. Harrison had recorded some guitars; McCartney, some bass, Ringo, drums and it was left halfway. Now, after Disney’s special about The Beatles, Paul and Ringo were encouraged to do the same with the song.

“So they haven’t disappointed you?”

—The Beatles have always shown signs of being at the forefront of technology. When they recorded they always tried to turn it around, something more: sound effects, guitars backwards, something that no one did. So this is a tribute to your technological curiosity. And I am not disappointed by any means, even though I am aware that this is not one of his best works. I think the best ones were already made at the time. This didn’t have to be the best work, it had to be a comeback from The Beatles and that makes me happy.

