The Peruvian band that pays tribute to the Beatles since 1990, returns to the stage after two years. Edmundo Delgado says that they have called the show ‘Get back’ in reference to the Netflix documentary and what it means to return. “It was quite sad these years of para, we did virtual things that was a way of reducing the distance with the public a bit,” he comments by phone. “It is a joy that this show is still valid.”

The group presented itself via streaming at the end of 2020, the year in which they turned three decades old. His return “to the usual theater” (the Japanese Peruvian) will be on December 7 and 8. “The public took it well, but for an artist a machine will never be the same as the public in front of you, applauding you,” adds Delgado from Miami where he traveled to coordinate what would be a tour for the band that in 2014 performed concerts. in Liverpool. “Now it is as if one had rejuvenated. You try to do things better, faster, on a larger scale. Being a comeback we are going to recap a bit of all the shows since 1990. From the era of beatlemania, going through electronic music to heavy rock like Revolution, until ending with the symphonic and with a great finale”.

He is also a promoter and in charge of a recording studio (in 2020 he gave his opinion on contracts at the Ministry of Culture of Richard Cisneros, with whom he previously worked on mastering songs), once again questions the political class. “What we lack is good rulers, it’s that simple. The day that a good team of rulers understands that art in general is a State priority, at that moment, Peru will be a much bigger country. There is a lot of talent to exploit, but they do not have the necessary tools. We need more art schools, more theaters, we need tax reform. A state policy”.

For Delgado, the awards and recognitions abroad serve as an example and to point out the shortcomings of the sector. “The costs of the tickets to go to the awards have to be paid by the artists. For example, Eva Ayllon he wins an award in Las Vegas, a Grammy for talent, for a life of talent, and the government doesn’t even pay for his ticket. It is paid by her or her promoter; with Susan Baca it happens the same. That is to say, (the government) is not interested and that is frustrating, it is as if the father does not pay attention to you. If the artist had no way (to pay) he wouldn’t go, he couldn’t go to the awards and that’s a shame”.