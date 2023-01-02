The deputy spokesman for Ciudadanos in the Congress of Deputies and candidate to lead the orange formation, Edmundo Bal, began his career to preside over the party this Monday in Murcia, with a visit in which he was accompanied by Senator Miguel Sánchez, the councilor Paqui Pérez and the deputy Juan Ignacio López Bas.

Bal has defended that his candidacy for the leadership of the party, ‘Ciudadanos de nuevo’, tries to recover “the founding spirit of Ciudadanos in 2006, when we were a brave and rebellious party that wanted to give a voice to those people who wanted to silence the Catalan independence movement ».

But above all, he stressed, his candidacy seeks to “look to the future”, recover all the people who have fallen by the wayside and feel “unmotivated” and “also all the people who have been treated badly by the party ».

His list is made up of people with public responsibilities, people “with a lot of government experience in public interests, along with many unknown people and former party founders.” “We have not wanted to group the staff or the organization as the official candidacy of Inés Arrimadas, who is satisfied with the usual people, but you cannot renew a party with what was before, or reach the new with the old” , has added.

Edmundo Bal’s non-negotiable ideas for Ciudadanos go through, in the first place, never being subordinates of the Popular Party, “nor, of course, of any other political formation, because we are a party with a set of ideas that are absolutely our own.”

Among those ideas, which the candidate has regretted that “have fallen by the wayside”, is the Reform of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime, “which is the mother of all evils in Spain”; Surrogacy, the ‘Austrian Backpack’ and, of course, an adaptation to the new times of political reality, “recovering the concept of utility” because “we seem like a right-wing party that follows the same slogans of the Spanish right».

In this sense, he regretted that he was forced, “without counting on the parliamentarians themselves in the Assembly of the Region of Murcia, to vote no to budgets that were supposed to give a lot of money to many municipalities governed by Citizens.”

Bal has highlighted, as another of the ideas of his candidacy, open the party to the militancy, “open it to those who are its legitimate owners, the affiliates and supporters.” “In recent years, the leadership of Ciudadanos has locked itself in a glass tower, but my team promises to tear down that glass tower to bring the party closer and listen to the militancy,” he remarked.

“You have to listen to the people who are in the territory”



The regional key, the candidate has indicated that one of the things that his candidacy wants to change is “to correct the mistakes that were made in the past, where all the pacts were established from Madrid”, in relation to the agreements reached in the Region of Murcia between Citizens and the Popular Party.

Bal promises to give greater prominence, for future agreements, to the “people who are in the territory.” “You have to listen to the people who are in the territory, because the people who are in Madrid are not seeing the real needs,” he added.

Regarding future names to run for the Mayor of Murcia or the Presidency of the Region of Murcia, Edmundo Bal has indicated that one of the things he wants to recover and promote are the “democratic mechanisms” of the party, such as the Primaries.

The candidate to lead Ciudadanos wants to lower the number of affiliates that are necessary to be able to carry out the primary processes in the municipalities, “so that the legitimate owners of the party, which are the militants and affiliates, are the ones who choose the candidates ».