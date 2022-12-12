The spokesperson for Ciudadanos in Congress, Edmundo Bal, and the Cs deputy, María Muñoz, during the commemorative acts of Constitution Day in Congress. Eduardo Parra (Europa Press)

There were two calls. One, of about 10 minutes, and another, later, of another 20. Inés Arrimadas and Edmundo Bal spoke this Sunday afternoon to tackle the internal crisis that keeps the president and the spokesperson for Cs facing each other for the leadership of the party . Last Monday, Arrimadas demanded that Bal withdraw his candidacy for the primaries on January 9 and 10 and agree together on a list of unity as an express condition for not appearing before him. An order to which Bal responded, during the telephone conversation, with another requirement: both have to cease their positions as spokespersons in Congress. But the president refused, sources from the management and environment of the deputy agree. Bal proposed the name of parliamentarian María Muñoz as an alternative for the position of spokesperson for Ciudadanos in the lower house, add the same sources.

The confrontation between the two leaders had worsened in recent days due to cross accusations in the media and movements within the party to gather support. However, the leaders spoke this Sunday to redirect a struggle that keeps a formation already divided by disasters at the polls. According to Bal’s environment, the deputy offered to resign from all his organic positions in Cs: national spokesperson, deputy spokesperson in Congress, deputy secretary general and spokesperson for the executive committee. In exchange, Arrimadas also had to leave his spokesperson in the lower house. Only then would he get out of the race to the primaries. “He said it was non-negotiable,” say sources around Bal, who has the support of all the deputies in the lower house, except Guillermo Díaz.

Blackmail

Management sources dismiss the offer as “blackmail.” The name proposed as a replacement for the spokeswoman for Congress was that of deputy María Muñoz, according to all the parties in question. Muñoz is in turn one of the eight leaders of what is known as the G-8, the team that has piloted the re-founding of Cs for the last six months, and she is on the side of the spokesperson in the internal anger. “[Bal] He has a very negative attitude. The only thing he wants is to throw Inés out and take control, ”add the same sources.

The lack of understanding leads to a confrontation between the two leaders in the primaries on January 9 and 10. The last day to present candidacies is next December 29, but the parties want to close one or the other solution before Christmas Eve. Alternate drive listing isn’t entirely out of the question, but at this point it seems next to impossible. In this case, in addition, both leaders do not rule out attending the primaries to choose the candidate for the Presidency of the Government, which will foreseeably be held in June.

