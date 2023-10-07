Stefan Zweig committed suicide on February 22, 1942 in Petrópolis (Brazil). He died voluntarily, leading his life to a definitive minute with no turning back, according to Anna Caballé in her review of the book. Stefan Zweig. Life and work of a giant of literature, a review by the expert (also critical of Babelia) Luis Fernando Moreno Claros to the life of this intellectual. A writer who lived as a refuge in his ideas and his books and who, in his exceptional biographies and thanks to his great empathy with the tragedies and difficulties of others, was always in search of the relevant moments that forever mark the lives of his characters, a kind of secret minute: “A minute (metaphor for a specific experience) that remains hidden in the warm interior of life throughout, or short, of time, and there is no algebra of the spirit capable of measuring it, quantifying its power irradiating”, according to Caballé.

The featured book of the week is The candy house, by Jennifer Egan, in which the American author weaves a spider web of stories around a memory-sharing app. With this novel, Egan breaks the bank of fiction literature, Carlos Zanón assures in his review: “she is a magician with the sleeves of her shirt rolled up and who does the same trick over and over again and you don’t catch her trick. . It’s Messi shooting thirty fouls in a row and all of them score a goal.”

Among the books reviewed this week, novels also stand out Men and appearancesby Lynne Tillman, which revolves around an observant collector of old photos who tries to create a theoretical framework for an iconographic “ethnography” of those portrayed; Letters to Camondo, the latest literary gem from Edmund de Waal, author of The Hare with Amber Eyes; or the magnificent memories strangers in the houseby Dorothy Gallagher, passages of which can be read as non-fiction stories.

Last but not least, we also highlight the biography Meryl Streep. Always herby Michael Schulman, which reviews the life of the brilliant American movie star.

The American author entertains and makes you think with a spider web of stories woven around a memory-sharing app. Review by Carlos Zanón. The writer’s memorized passages, which separately could be non-fiction stories, build a multifaceted and unfinished portrait of the author. Review by Laura Ferrero. The protagonist of Lynne Tillman’s novel considers how photography influences the construction of separate consciousnesses of women and men. Review by Jorge de Juan. Luis Fernando Moreno Claros offers a magnificent, firm and dispassionate portrait of a ‘man apart’ who lived as a refuge in his ideas and his books. Review of Luis Fernando Moreno Claros. The British author returns to the tone and atmosphere of his masterpiece, ‘The Hare with Amber Eyes’, with a fake epistolary whose protagonist reconstructs the life of his son and his descendants until after the Holocaust. Review by Sergio del Molino. See also Indoor masks in Italy, Ricciardi: "You can stop but not on vehicles and in the hospital" The journalist from ‘The New Yorker’ dedicates an erratic biography to the actress that focuses, in a very debatable way, only on her formative years. Criticism by Àlex Vicente.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.