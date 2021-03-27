There are many salads, but hardly any is as common as Lucien Olivier’s. The Russian salad is known all over Europe, but only where it is made does it bear the name of its creator.

Kdo you call Lucien Olivier? If not, that’s not surprising. The chef, who was born in 1838, is anything but well-known in this country – although he is considered the inventor of a salad that is widespread and popular all over Europe and which even bears his name in Russia: Salad Olivier. For us and most of our neighbors, his creation is called Russian Salad. It goes back to the end of the 19th century, when Olivier first cooked for a nobleman in Moscow and then in 1864 opened his restaurant “Hermitage”. There he created a fancy potato salad with mayonnaise that got his name. Later he ran a restaurant in Wiesbaden for a few years, where he then offered the dish as “Salade á la Russe”.

Unfortunately, the original recipe has been lost, which is probably one of the reasons why there are so many variations. Typical ingredients are almost always potatoes, peas, carrots and pickles, sometimes also celeriac and beets. While chicken, veal tongue, caviar, crayfish and sometimes lobster are said to have been used at Olivier, meat sausage, boiled ham and boiled eggs are often used today. For our personal favorite, we also take a little tuna, which we add to the homemade mayonnaise.