Hey everyone, I wanted to share a quick update about Eurogamer, and its future which now looks to lie outside the Reedpop business.

If you’ve been reading for a while you may know Eurogamer has been around a few years (24!) and spent most of that time as part of the family-run Gamer Network.

Five years ago, Gamer Network was bought by Reedpop, the pop culture-focused arm of events company Reed Exhibitions, which already ran PAX and New York Comic-Con.

The idea was that Eurogamer and its sister Gamer Network websites and YouTube channels (GamesIndustry.biz, Rock Paper Shotgun, VG247, Dicebreaker) would remain with the events part of its business – namely, EGX.

As of today, however, we’ve been told that the Gamer Network websites and YouTube channels are likely now headed elsewhere – to a new home.

Exactly where that is and when a change in ownership takes place are questions we will only be able to answer further down the road. But since today’s news – that Gamer Network is now up for sale! – has been formally announced, it feels important we also share it with you.

Eurogamer and its sister websites are all in strong shape and there are plans to celebrate our 25th anniversary next year in style. Our mission to provide you with quality video games coverage remains – and will remain – unchanged.

When we have more to share, we will. In the meantime, thanks as always for reading.