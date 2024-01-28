Reuters Institute points out that concerns include revenue and use of AI; vehicles plan to intensify presence on social media

The lifting of the Reuters Instituteand for Journalism Studies in 2024, which involved more than 300 leaders of journalistic companies in several countries, including Brazil, revealed that less than half (43%) of those interviewed are optimistic about the prospects for the industry this year.

The main obstacles highlighted by publishers were the implications of using AI (artificial intelligence) and the reduction in traffic coming from social media sites (with 63% expressing concern). Read the complete of the report (PDF – 5 MB, in English).

The Institute's document mentions data from the analysis company Chartbeatindicating a 48% drop in traffic to news sites from Facebook in 2023. Furthermore, traffic originating from X (ex-Twitter) decreased by 27%

In response to the decline, 77% say they will focus more efforts on their own direct channels in 2024, with 22% choosing to reduce costs and 20% experimenting with alternative platforms.

On a scale that weights responses in “lower concentration” It is “greater concentration”, publishers intend to intensify their initiatives on WhatsApp (+61) and Instagram (+39). They highlight the creation of transmission channels as the main benefit of the messaging platform.

Interest in video networks such as TikTok (+55) and YouTube (+44) remains high, while Google's search engine (+49) remains a significant traffic source.

In addition to changing platforms, it is expected that, in 2024, newspapers will seek to establish direct relationships with their “loyal customers”. To achieve this goal, media owners plan to implement further restrictions on content access while strengthening intellectual property protection.

They also plan to prioritize investments in subscriptions, considering them a crucial source of revenue, with 80% of respondents sharing this perspective.

By 2024, most publishers plan to diversify their revenue across 3 or 4 different sources. Events (49%) and e-commerce (29%) have gained relevance, but the expectation of obtaining additional revenue from large technology companies has decreased to 20%, while potential payments from AI platforms are still seen as uncertain.

Research shows that people doubt the fair distribution of benefits from licensing agreements with AI platforms such as ChatGPT developer OpenAI. Approximately 35% believe that the big newspapers will keep most of the money, while 48% think that, in the end, there will be few resources to be distributed.

With regard to the use of artificial intelligence tools, most publishers highlight news automation (56%) as the most significant application of this technology. They mention creating hashtags and transcribing content as examples of this automation.

In 2nd place, improving recommendations (37%) and applying AI for business purposes (27%) are also considered relevant. When it comes to content creation, there is a divergence of opinions among editors, with 28% considering the use of this technology as “very important” and 25% disagreeing.

Methodology

From November to December 2023, the survey interviewed 314 news leaders from 56 countries and territories. Respondents included 76 editors-in-chief, 65 CEOs or executive directors and 53 responsible for digital or innovation, representing some of the leading traditional media companies and born-digital organizations around the world.

Participants completed an online survey asking specific questions about strategic and digital intentions in 2024. More than 90% responded to most questions, although response rates vary.