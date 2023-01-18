Editorials | Will the state pay for the violins of welfare areas in the end?

Will the state come to the aid of the social security costs of the new welfare areas, or will the operation have to be adjusted and how much? This is currently being considered.

Now when Finland’s health care has rested on the promised broader shoulders for almost three weeks, it has already become clear that billions more euros are needed. As the parliamentary elections approach, the question of how this will be financed hangs more and more in the air.

Some regions have already started making ambitious plans to cover the deficit. For example, the welfare region of Pohjois Ostrobothnia, Pohde, has announced that it will significantly reduce hospital and assisted living places.

While heavy-duty services are being reduced, the intention is to increase lighter services, such as home hospital operations, evaluation and rehabilitation units, and remote treatment using telephones and digital devices.

Some welfare areas, on the other hand, may still be considering what kind of adaptation should be made or whether any should be made. Is it better to wait and see? However, perhaps the state will pay for it in the end.

About the qualifying lists making a decision right before the parliamentary elections is a politically sensitive act. Discontinuing a bed ward or a dental clinic arouses local indignation, which is not wanted during an election. That is why the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has proposed additional money of no less than 700 million euros for the welfare areas, which would be used to solve the problems beyond the elections.

That’s a bad idea. The election debate is exactly the place where the parties should put their own ideas about the future of the welfare regions on the table. Where are the services cut? And what happens if nothing is eliminated?

The expenses are big. From the state budget, the funding of welfare areas and the Hus corporation will take more than 20 billion euros this year. It is more than a quarter of the state’s entire expenditure estimate.

The funding of welfare areas is largely based on state funding and partly on customer and usage fees. The system includes that the welfare area can receive additional funding from the state if there are not enough euros. However, repeated requests for additional money would lead to the state pulling the strings. An assessment procedure would begin, as a result of which, for example, it would be possible to consider merging one area with another.

For this and next year, government funding is planned to be more generous. Only after that is the intention to start properly encouraging the regions to be more efficient in organizing services.

Funding and its level is the core of the act of politics. Sdp wants additional money of 700 million euros for welfare areas during this election period. The claim is justified by the medical debt that increased during the coronavirus epidemic. The coalition, on the other hand, is worried about the national debt, which it recently announced that it would make an interim question about.

If the growth of spending in welfare areas cannot be curbed, the state will have to get more money from somewhere in the next few years. It requires either strong economic growth or an increase in taxes. If economic growth falters, as predicted, there will be strong upward pressure on the tax rate.

Cutbacks in services can hardly be avoided in any scenario. Those who do not like the drastic adjustment may start to rethink the possibility of adjusting the provincial tax. It’s not an easy road either, because the regions are so different.

At the turn of the year the dreaded chaos at the seam was luckily avoided, but problems have arisen in welfare areas that should be able to be resolved quickly. The worst of them has appeared to be overcrowding in emergency rooms.

The sad situation has been developing for a long time: patients are coming in to the emergency room in a steady stream, but are coming out unnecessarily slowly. We get stuck in emergency rooms because there are no places for further care for the elderly. At the same time, the number of empty nursing home places is increasing. They cannot accept elderly people, because there is not enough qualified staff to meet the requirements for the nursing staff.

Treatment has traditionally been based on the distinction between acute and non-urgent lines. It is now necessary to think about its meaning when solutions to the big questions of the economy are sought.

