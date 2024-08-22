Editorials|Volunteer fighters are ready to risk or even sacrifice their lives for Ukraine. However, official Finland does not take them into account.

SUoman volunteer fighter Ville Mykkänen fell in August in Ukraine fighting against the Russians. Mykkäse became the fifth Finn to crash in Ukraine. His death received more attention than usual because the family published an obituary on Facebook about the man who, before going to war, had been the chairman of the central youth of North Ostrobothnia.

Antti Kaikkonen, the center’s new chairman memory Mute the messaging service in X. “Ville was a solid creator and defender of justice. My warm condolences to Ville’s loved ones and strength for the grief work,” Kaikkonen wrote.

Kaikkonen’s message, who previously also served as defense minister, was so far the most authoritative public reaction to the downfall of Finnish fighters. Mykkänen’s party background explained the attention. So far, official Finland has been largely silent about both the Finns who left for Ukraine and their deaths. Instead, there has been an outpouring of sympathy from ordinary citizens. In the comments of the obituary on Facebook, Mykkäs was praised as a deceased hero.

The situation is special, because Finland strongly supports Ukraine politically, economically and militarily. Finland exports weapons to Ukraine and has not objected to using them even on Russian soil. Many decision-makers have reminded that the Ukrainians are also defending Finland and the rest of Europe with their fight. From that point of view, the distance official Finland keeps from these volunteer fighters seems contradictory.

However, there are understandable reasons for the chosen line. Although Finland supports the fight in Ukraine together with other Western countries, they have all drawn a clear line on sending soldiers.

The same is done in Estonia, for example, although there are differences. Estonia pays for the repatriation of fallen volunteers, while in Finland it is the responsibility of volunteer organizations. Recognition has also been given. When the first Estonian, Ivo Jurak, fell in Ukraine in 2023, Kusti Salm, chief of staff of the Ministry of Defense, wrote: “It was about a brave soldier who defended the freedom of Ukraine.” At the same time, however, Salm emphasized that Estonia does not encourage volunteer fighters to go to Ukraine.

No one should be encouraged to participate in the war in Ukraine, when the state does not take any responsibility for those who leave. The government’s comments could be interpreted as encouragement. That also explains the silence.

Svolunteer associations, such as Your Finnish Friends and Sodan kokeneet, have been established to provide peer support for Uoman volunteers. The executive director of the latter, Juha Kreus, told (HS 19.8.), that he has only one instruction for those planning to go to Ukraine: don’t go. Despite the warnings, some still go to war. It is estimated that some tens or early two hundred volunteer fighters have gone to Ukraine from Finland. The exact number is not known.

People who leave have many reasons for their decision, such as their life situation, the search for excitement or worldview issues. In interviews with volunteer fighters, the need to seek a sense of meaning in life has been highlighted.

Similar motives have undoubtedly been behind other people who went to different wars, for example the nearly 19,000 foreigners who fought as volunteers for Finland in 1939–1944.

The attitude towards those who go to war always depends on the political situation. It can also be seen in the designations available to them, such as mercenary, foreign fighter and volunteer fighter. The attitude towards volunteers can also change over time.

JThe Estonian “boys of Finland” who fought in Finnish uniforms in the Atko War were a long-shunned topic in both Estonian and Finnish historiography. Now they are heroes. During his visit to Estonia in May, the President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, laid a wreath at the Estonian volunteers’ memorial.

So it is not impossible that the day will come when the president of Ukraine pays respect to Ville Mykkänen and others who fell for a free and independent Ukraine during his visit to Finland.

