Editorials | Trees are needed for every block

Helsinki considers itself a green city, but canopy coverage and the number of green areas varies significantly from region to region. Dense construction does not take into account the importance of nearby greenery.

Helsinki likes to nurture its image as a green city. Fresh from the Co-Carbon project research however, there are large differences in the amount of greenery between the city districts.

The environmental council of the European Union approved the controversial one in June the restoration setting, which emphasizes the importance of green cover in urban ecosystems. The regulation requires an increase in canopy coverage in cities to at least 10 percent by 2030. Canopy coverage refers to the number of trees.

Even if Finnish cities seem to achieve and even exceed this goal, Finland cannot be lulled into complacency. For example, in Helsinki, the canopy coverage is 30 percent on average, but in certain areas it falls below this, up to four percent. Researchers recommend that canopy coverage should be at the 30 percent level in all neighborhoods.

According to the study, the reason for the decrease in urban greenery is not only the construction method but also the too densely planned urban structure. In the climate plans of the largest cities, densification is still the focus of climate work, which is not questioned.

In Helsinki, the decision-makers have justified their desire to build a compact city by reducing emissions and that it would reduce the need for cars. This is a narrow climate perspective. Local green and the carbon sinks it maintains are also important in achieving climate goals. Vegetation cools the city through shading and evaporation, while densely built-up areas retain heat.

OFsingle compact construction does not guarantee green coverage evenly, which leads to lower carbon sequestration in new residential areas and higher summer temperatures compared to older areas.

Dense construction is also justified by the fact that it saves green areas elsewhere. However, the climate benefits of trees and vegetation are local. Green areas located on the outskirts of the city cannot replace the need for nearby greenery, for example in the center.

In other parts of Europe, the benefits of greenery and trees have been awakened due to the problems caused by severe heat waves. For example, Paris has with the goal will plant 170,000 new trees in and around the city center over the next four years, which they hope will make the city a tolerable place to live in the summer months as well.

Summer heat waves are predicted to intensify in Finland as well. Urban green should be seen as part of critical infrastructure. It should be taken into account in all urban decision-making, from planning to construction and maintenance.

In urban construction, sufficient space must be reserved for vegetation, especially terrestrial vegetation and large trees. Good growing conditions must be secured for the vegetation and space must be ensured for the canopy above ground and the root system underground.

Urban nature also has benefits other than those related to the climate. Vegetation supports stormwater management, biodiversity and increases the comfort of the living environment and the well-being of the residents. In old neighborhoods, urban greenery is also an important part of their distinctiveness and cultural heritage.

Aas the number of socks increases, Helsinki needs more apartments and residential areas. Since the surface area of ​​Helsinki is not increasing, the issue has been resolved with supplementary construction. However, it should not happen at the expense of the surrounding greenery.

In urban planning and zoning, the climate benefits, well-being effects and biodiversity of urban green should be considered as a whole and their combined effects should be strengthened.

