Editorials | Slush is getting bigger and bigger

Slush, the technology event starting next Thursday, swears faith in the future in a time when many economic structures are creaking at the joints.

Technology event Slush is once again gathering a group of investors and growth entrepreneurs to meet each other in Helsinki on the 17th-18th. November. Slush started in 2008 as an event of less than 300 people. This year, Slush has 4,600 startup entrepreneurs or employees and 2,600 investors.

Slush has been of great importance from the point of view of diversifying the structure of the Finnish economy. The Finnish “ecosystem” of growth companies has become an internationally recognized phenomenon. It can be seen, for example, in the way that Finnish growth companies have collected the most risk money every year for the past four years, when the amount of investments is compared to the gross national product of different countries. And the growth is rapid: while startup companies received 318 million euros in risk money from investors in 2016, last year the amount was already 1.2 billion euros.

The goal of the Finnish startup community representing growth companies is to increase the turnover of its member companies to ten billion euros by 2030. Then, the industry could challenge the export earnings when comparing the forest industry. In light of last year’s growth figures, the goal seems possible.

Slush during Helsinki, you will hear a lot of enthusiastic talk about blockchain technology, cryptocurrencies and metaverse, among other things. Doubters quibble that busy geeks might not even know what they’re talking about.

Visions that in the short term have sounded like overshooting, however, have often become a part of our everyday life over a longer period of time, from video meetings to the use of map applications. Development continues at a rapid pace despite the slowdown in economic growth.

Whoever controls technology controls the world. That’s why Slush is getting bigger and bigger.

