Sthe future government of uomen faces the moments of decision in climate policy. The goal is carbon neutrality by 2035, but in order to achieve it, stronger actions are needed than at present. Fossil emissions are decreasing even faster than expected, but the emission reductions are not enough. In addition, there is a need to strengthen the carbon sinks of forests.

The sinks that curb climate change are the fate of Finland’s climate policy, because the goal of carbon neutrality relies heavily on them.

However, the support leg is seriously shaky, as the carbon sinks of agriculture and forestry and other land use have collapsed. In particular, the carbon sink of forests has weakened significantly over the last ten years. Forests do not bind as much carbon as before. The reasons are, among other things, deforestation that has remained at a high level and the slowing down of forest growth.

The gap between emissions and carbon sinks must be closed quickly if Finland intends to be a trendsetter in climate policy.

Saving coal sinks is above all a political issue. It’s about what kind of activities are supported. The use of forests and logging levels are sensitive topics, and there are deep disagreements, especially between the greens and the center.

Although environmental and climate issues have been strongly highlighted during the current Sanna Marini (sd) government, further measures to strengthen carbon sinks have been postponed time and time again. They will be up to the next government.

Ballitus has still made big decisions. Such are, for example, the Climate Act and the Nature Conservation Act, as well as the increase in the appropriations for nature conservation to almost double.

“ There are ways, but they require changes to land use.

The Climate Act obliges to stick to the goal of carbon neutrality and to correct the direction if the measures are not sufficient. The matter will still be weighed in the Supreme Administrative Court this spring, when it deals with the appeal made by environmental organizations about the government’s climate actions.

The Nature Conservation Act, on the other hand, contains significant improvements to the old law, although the content of the law changed on the way from the government to the parliament.

Tthe incoming government still has a lot to do, from reforming the forest law to stopping nature loss and saving carbon sinks in climate policy. There are ways, but they require changes to land use.

The Norwegian Natural Resources Agency has calculated that the most significant and fastest emission reductions would be achieved by changing the cultivation practices of peat fields and curbing the clearing of forests for fields and built-up land.

According to Finland’s climate panel, the most cost-effective ways to reduce emissions and strengthen carbon sinks are the land use change fee, removing peat fields and reducing logging. A change fee would be imposed from forest land clearing to construction. Deforestation should be minimized by making field clearing subject to a permit.

The proposals are worthwhile. A price is needed for carbon in order to get market mechanisms to support carbon sequestration.

Incentives are also needed. Forestry support systems must be changed so that the subsidies paid to forest owners promote climate action and the management of forest nature just as much as increasing wood production. Now, only 1–2 percent of direct forestry subsidies are directed to nature management.

A change of direction in forest policy is necessary in any case, and small adjustments are no longer enough. Structural changes are needed. Forests are an important part of the Finnish economy, and the green transition brings business opportunities.

