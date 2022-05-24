Editorials Nature needs even stronger legal protection

Ecological compensation brings a new way to remedy natural handicaps, but mineral exploration is not part of national and natural parks. The reform of the Nature Conservation Act provides the necessary means to halt the loss of nature.

In Finland reform of the nature protection law. An update is needed, as the current law dates from 1997 and in a quarter of a century nature has become even more cramped. Climate change and nature loss have become serious threats to all of humanity as the world’s population continues to grow.

Biodiversity is declining at an alarming rate as habitats fragment due to more efficient land use. Scientists are already talking about the sixth wave of extinction. The previous one was 65 million years ago when dinosaurs died.

In Finland, too, nature is becoming poorer. Every ninth species and almost half of the habitats are endangered.

The reform of the Nature Conservation Act is based on curbing both climate change and nature loss. Clear rules are needed to safeguard both. So far, neither has been stopped.

Nature is impoverishing at an unprecedented rate, although international agreements and national commitments call for the opposite to happen. In Finland, too, nature needs even stronger legal protection.

The extensive legislative reform package before Parliament includes several updated articles to safeguard important natural assets.

What is new is, for example, strengthening the protection of entire habitats alongside endangered species, ecological compensation and a ban on mineral exploration in national and natural parks. All are welcome reforms.

Ecological compensation brings the polluter pays principle to nature conservation in the same way that emissions trading leads to the reduction of climate emissions. When natural disasters occur, for example, through urban development and the opening up of transport routes, the damage can be compensated by restoring nature or protecting habitats elsewhere.

Voluntary compensation is a step in the right direction. It can be introduced when saving nature is not possible. At the same time, however, it must be ensured that the effects of the handicap and the compensatory measure are compatible. The law will bring a framework and control over the natural values ​​market, which will hopefully prevent green washing.

The state could set an example and introduce compensation in its own projects.

Another necessary reform relates to tackling the disadvantages of mining. Mineral exploration will therefore be banned in national and nature parks, but operating conditions will also be tightened in other nature reserves.

The areas are protected in order to save nature. Mineral exploration, on the other hand, ultimately aims to start mining. It is impossible for these two goals to be achieved in the same place. In Finland, there are minerals that can be utilized, for example, for the needs of the battery industry elsewhere than in nature reserves.

Nature Conservation Act reform is in everyone’s interests. Binding targets are needed to ensure that the impoverishment of nature is halted.

The bill now in Parliament is the result of a hard twist and many compromises, but it is a big step forward in any case to bring the whole under control.

The Greens and the center in particular have quarreled over the articles. There have also been fierce disputes between the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and from time to time negotiations have been completely stalled. Good thing the deal is finally looming.

Nature is living capital. It must not remain a victim if nature as an absolute value and nature as a source of economic exploitation are at odds.