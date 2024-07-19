Editorials | Finland still relies heavily on voluntary work

Editorials|Volunteering brings different people together to work towards a common goal.

EThis week, more than 5,500 scouts from the capital region will gather at Evo’s camping area in Hämeenlinna Lammi to celebrate the district camp organized every six years, which this time goes by the name Chimera.

Bringing thousands of scouts together at the camp would not succeed without a large group of volunteers. Before the camp, around 500 volunteers have worked hard for the joint effort. In addition, every adult participating in the camp has a task at the camp. It can be, for example, cooking in the camp kitchen or guiding the day program for wolf cubs.

15–17-year-olds also get to practice taking responsibility and working together during the camp in shorter sessions, where they learn skills that are also useful for working life.

Scouting is strongly based on volunteer work: nationwide, scout volunteers give more than three million hours of their time each year to make scouting possible for children and young people. The amount corresponds to the work input of approximately 1,800 full-time employees.

There are many other organizations that rely heavily on volunteering. Sports clubs wouldn’t function without hard-working parents who sell pieces of mocha during matches or act as caretakers, assistant coaches and drivers for junior teams.

Civil society showed his strength, when the home stadium of the Helsinki football club IF Gnistan and its equipment was destroyed in a fire. Aid providers organized a donation drive before the investigation had even started.

Voluntary activities and white-collar work have long traditions in Finland. In a society dominated by agriculture, seasonal help and clearing work were necessary. Today, people’s readiness and willingness to bear responsibility and strive for the common good increases community spirit and contributes to strengthening the much-talked about resilience of society.

VThe status of voluntary work is still strong in Finland. In the spring, the publication Voluntary activities in Finland survey reveals that just under half of Finns had participated in voluntary activities during the past year.

The corona pandemic brought a temporary drop in volunteer work, but now, on average, almost as much time is spent on volunteer tasks as before the pandemic, around 17 hours per month. The number can be more, because not everyone is necessarily willing to volunteer.

Most volunteer work is done among the elderly. Other popular areas of voluntary work are resident, residential area and village activities, activities with children and young people, and exercise and sports.

“ Voluntary work is in transition.

The field of volunteering has diversified in recent years, and various forms have become more numerous. Although civic activities are organized by many organizations, a lot of it is also done unorganized. Examples of this are, for example, block events, flea market days or cleaning tasks.

However, voluntary work is in transition. Fewer and fewer people want to commit regularly or for long periods of time, but instead act on a gig basis when it suits their schedule and life situation. Online volunteering has increased, but face-to-face volunteering still holds its ground.

Vvoluntary work strengthens civil society, brings different people together, takes care of many important tasks for society and contributes to democracy, but also brings well-being to the creator himself. 63 percent of those who responded to the survey said that participating in the activity had a positive effect on their lives.

When the scouts’ campfires are symbolically lit at Evo next weekend for thousands of participants, the hundreds of volunteers who made the event possible can rightfully feel proud and satisfied with their achievement: they made it happen together.

