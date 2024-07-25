Editorials | Espoo desperately needs more kindergartens and schools

Editorials|Espoo has to renew its school and daycare network due to the pressure of population growth.

Espoon’s daycare and school network has taken shape little by little over the decades, but in the growing city it has been left unhelpfully behind.

The number of children in basic education has grown by about 6,000 students in ten years, and the same rate of growth is expected to continue. In particular, the number of middle school-aged children is increasing.

The number of primary school-aged children is estimated to increase especially in Suurpello, Itä-Leppävaara, Perkka and Mäkkylä regions, Kauklahti in Kurttila region and Tapiola in Otaniemi and Niittykummu regions. In addition, completely new residential areas are being built in the areas of Kaita and Finnoo, as well as in Kera.

Espoo’s problem is that the current schools are located in the wrong places in terms of growth. Schools are located in areas where there is no growth or where the number of students is even decreasing. Some schools, on the other hand, operate in premises that do not meet the needs of teaching well enough. The premises may also be too small.

In early childhood education, the situation is even more difficult: the number of children is estimated to increase by almost 5,900 children by 2035, and Espoo’s kindergartens are already very full. Due to the lack of space, hundreds of children have been placed in exceptional arrangements in temporary facilities, for example by setting up groups in gymnasiums or the like.

Enew kindergartens and schools are now proposed to be built in Spoo. The plans also include reforms to the principles by which the service network will be developed in the future. The aim is to get rid of small schools and kindergartens and to increase the unit size.

The new goal is to have at least four parallel classes in all new primary and comprehensive schools. In the future, the new kindergartens would again have groups of eight or larger. Especially for kindergartens, it would be a big change from the current situation.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.