Editorial | Zelensky is criticized, but it belongs to democracy

Russia is waging a war of attrition in Ukraine, the purpose of which is to tire Ukrainians. In Ukraine, critical discussion has indeed increased, but that is also Ukraine’s strength.

Qun Russia launched its large-scale attack on Ukraine in February of last year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi was the man in place.

By staying in Kyiv, he became a symbol of Ukrainians’ will to defend and heroism around the world. It was of great importance to Ukraine’s international attention and support. Zelenskyi was the stark contrast to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who mostly seemed to hide or meet with people from a comical distance behind a long table.