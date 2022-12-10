Editorial | Youth gangs became an election weapon of right-wing parties

There is an urgent need to improve Finland’s attractiveness. That requires a change of attitude, not an intensifying confrontation between “us” and “them”.

Election are approaching, so each party makes the most of the topics that stir feelings in their own supporters. The number one issue for supporters of fundamental Finns is opposition to immigration.

Perusfinomaset took a firm hold of the news about youth gangs moving around the capital region. Gangs also include young people with an immigrant background. Basic Finns can hang almost all of their supporters’ key and well-known demands on the tightening of immigration and criminal policy.

Basic Finns to the interlocutory question left on Thursday all opposition parties joined in on combating youth and street crime through immigration and criminal policy means. Although Perussuomalaiset politically owns anti-immigration, the other parties calculate that it was better for them to stand together in line rather than leave the theme to basic Finns.

Street gangs are a real phenomenon that should be stopped in the bud. It’s a question of interpretations. In terms of social politics, it’s about the inequality of young people and the worryingly growing malaise, but in the middle question, we want to see the problem first and foremost through crime and immigration.

It can get expensive. Research and the experiences of other countries show that such a hard line stigmatizes immigrants and increases discrimination and racism. And it has an impact on other than street youth.

The coalition according to that, there are more similarities than differences in the integration policy of it and the basic Finns. This allows the parties to fit into the same government. The problem is, however, that the coalition is at odds with the coalition in this matter.

Coalition has on many occasions called for more immigration to Finland: skilled workers, but also ordinary workers. How do we get them here if immigration is so strongly associated with crime in public discourse?

There is fierce competition for immigrants in the world now, and there is no queue for Finland. There is an urgent need to improve Finland’s attractiveness. That requires a change of attitude towards internationalism and openness, not an intensifying confrontation between “us” and “them”.

Talking about negative emigration fuels racist attitudes, which are inevitably also encountered by those talented people who have been attracted to Finland with great effort. If, for example, a dark-skinned Indian programmer is yelled at on the street to go home, wouldn’t that be exactly what he does?

