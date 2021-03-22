Editorial Young people with a refugee background are a stigmatized group

It is also important for native Finns that young people with a refugee background who already live in Finland succeed and experience the security brought by unity.

Refugee background a young person’s life often seems like an overwhelming obstacle course. In Finland, young people face bullying, racism, discrimination, suspicion and the threat of violence.

Young people with a refugee background are in many ways a stigmatized group, even if they themselves work hard to be accepted as native Finns. Even good language skills or a desire to study may not help.

An extensive report published by the University of Tampere last week Researching and telling stories towards the sustainable well-being of young people with a refugee background illuminates the experiences of young adults with a refugee background in a barren way. Young people feel that they cannot make an impact in Finnish society.

The research was carried out in 2018–2019 at the University of Tampere and the University of Eastern Finland. In 2019, 4,550 people applied for asylum. About half of the applicants were young adults aged 18-34. The highest number of applicants was from Iraq, Somalia and Turkey. Many of the young people who took part in the survey have experienced discrimination in their studies and job search and have had to struggle to move forward in life.

The unemployment rate of the population with an immigrant background is considerably higher than that of the rest of the population. Young men who participated in the study said they had sent up to dozens of job applications that had not been answered.

The starting points of young people with a refugee background are otherwise weak. They often have traumatic experiences of wars that children have fled without their families. Mental health problems are common.

The Pellervo Economic Survey recently predicted that economic growth needs labor migration. The new investigation came at a time.

It is equally important that young people with a refugee background who already live in Finland feel accepted, as they will play an important role in the country’s future.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.