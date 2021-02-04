Editorial Young people were confused when the ban was banned – children and young people have to take responsibility for tackling the coronavirus epidemic

Editorial|Editorial
Now those living in their youth have learned at least how quickly familiar and safe things can change. It can make a lasting mark on age group attitudes.
Where were you when the coronavirus epidemic closed Finland, restricted hobbies, canceled parties and closed schools?
The coronavirus epidemic has been a ordeal for everyone, but for those whose important events in their youth have fallen short of the epidemic, it is becoming a key shared experience for generations.
