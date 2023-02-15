Editorial | Young people look at basic Finns

According to a recent HS poll, Perussuomalaiset is clearly the most popular party among young people. 28 percent would vote for its candidate. The gap between the Sdp (13 percent) and the Greens (11 percent), which come next, is large.

Among young people, Perussuomaliket is clearly the most popular party. 28 percent would vote for its candidate. The neck to the next Sdp (13 percent), the greens (11 percent), the coalition (9 percent) and the left-wing coalition (6 percent) is clear. Basic Finns is clearly more popular among young men than among young women, but it is still the most popular party among women.

These figures cannot be compared to traditional party support measurements, whose coefficients always take into account the result of the previous election and the percentages show only those who have declared their position. However, the figures show beyond doubt that the Basic Finnish Party is a popular party among young people.

Populist parties are also popular among young people internationally, but the support of basic Finns shows that the party both reaches young people and presents issues important to many young people better than other parties. For example, Perusfinomaiset is very effective in social media.

The greens and the coalition, which are often considered the other favorite parties of young people, have succeeded clearly worse in this regard. For young people, they seem to be rather former youth parties. Even Sdp, which has long carried the reputation of a big party, is now more interesting than them.

Sama’s results remind us that young people are not a uniform group. For example, climate change and environmental issues are important to many young people, but not to all. For a large number of people, inflation and the price of energy are the most significant topics, and that’s exactly what the Basic Finns have been talking about. On the other hand, immigration is not high on the agenda of young people.

Even with young people, the parties reap what they sow. It is also good to understand in other parties.

