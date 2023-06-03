Editorial | Young people got a cold baptism into the world

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the young people graduating this spring learned that everything in this world can change in an instant. That doctrine will continue to be useful.

They in Finland, new high school students are celebrated, when about 25,100 high school students wear the white cap. Those who graduate from vocational educational institutions do not have the same big graduation day, but during the spring semester they complete more than 30,000 degrees. Everyone finishing their studies has reason to celebrate.

The age group graduating this spring has been tested in an exceptional way. The coronavirus epidemic moved educational institutions to distance learning in March 2020 for about two months. New closures were experienced in autumn 2020 and spring 2021. A constant atmosphere of uncertainty hung over the studies.

The changes hit the students very differently. In upper secondary schools, some students could even benefit from independent distance learning, but for many it caused difficulties. The differences between the best and weaker students grew. Distance learning was difficult in professional educational institutions, because it is difficult to do practical training at home.

In retrospect, it has been possible to state that closing schools had little significance in the progression of the epidemic. Instead, they were of great importance to the everyday life and well-being of the students. Mental health problems are an epidemic that threatens young people, not the coronavirus. In the coronavirus pandemic, young people had to become surrogate victims.

The pandemic was a cold baptism for the young people of this spring into the world they are now entering. It’s a world of uncertainty, where things move so quickly and in unpredictable directions that you can’t know the future with any certainty, even a few months from now. It can be seen in everyday matters as well as in vacation bookings. Instead of certain plans, there has become a permanent life of maybes.

Tthe challenges of the coming decades are enormous. Climate change and species extinction have shown the limits of the planet to which the human species must adapt.

Answering them is made difficult by the international tension that has erupted in the war in Ukraine. It’s no accident: Russia, trapped in the past, is trying to turn back the clocks. It won’t work.

The world’s rapid pace of change has brought to the fore other forces attached to the past in different parts of the world. What authoritarian leaders and populist movements have in common is that they offer simple answers to complex problems. However, it is difficult to prevent their success unless responsible and fact-based decision-makers are able to offer credible paths forward. Now we would need new kinds of representations of reality and a new kind of leadership.

The building blocks of the future already exist, they are known. The revolution of digitization is just at the beginning, but new upheavals brought by artificial intelligence are already ahead, which will radically reform everyday life and society: studies, working life, services, media, decision-making, everything.

The power of change is known: it is limitless. But artificial intelligence is capable of both good and evil. The spectrum of possibilities is described by two recent magazine titles:

“BBC: Artificial intelligence screens an antibiotic effective against a superbug in an hour and a half” (HS 25.5.).

“Experts: AI threats should be seen as a risk similar to pandemics and nuclear war” (HS 31.5.).

Which extreme we end up with is – at least for now – up to us humans.

Qbeing lost cannot be made uninventable. What can be done will be done – if not here, then elsewhere. Change cannot be avoided, there is no point in asking for more time. That’s why you have to embrace the new and use it for good and not for bad. It is possible. If you don’t know how things will go, you should believe that they will go well. And work for it, work hard.

Now we live in a time of great changes, and the times of change are always also the time of young people.

