Editorial Young people do not always understand the consequences of violence

There is talk of bullying in schools and hobbies, but not of violence outside them.

Junior and youth violence has received a lot of publicity in recent months due to the homicide in Koskela, Helsinki. Three 16-year-olds beat their friend for hours on December 4th. The violence used has been described in court as particularly cruel and humiliating.

In the case of Koskela, the young age of the perpetrators and the victim attracted attention. According to Statistics Finland, the share of young people among offenders has decreased over the past decade, but a small number commit more serious crimes than before. During Easter week, Elina Pekkarinen, the Ombudsman for Children, took up the issue in her annual report. According to him, young people do not always understand the consequences of violence. There is talk of bullying in schools and hobbies, but not of violence outside them.

“For example, we don’t recognize sibling violence, socializing violence among young people, or street violence, especially against boys. However, these are the most common ways for teenagers to fall victim to violence, ”says Pekkarinen.

Suspicions of serious violence by minors, which came to the attention of the police, increased last year anyway. The Ombudsman for Children estimates that he may be linked to a coronavirus pandemic. Distance learning, interrupted hobbies and a decrease in adult attendance have increased the time when young people are no longer supervised.

The Ombudsman for Children is very critical of distance learning. He sees distance learning as a last resort that should only be resorted to in extreme need.

Children and young people need encouragement and hope in these times, just cheerleading is not enough. There must also be clear prospects and guidelines on how to correct the effects of the virus.

