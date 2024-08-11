Editorial | Young people are not eligible for retirement

Editorial|In order to combat the mental health crisis in young people, the reasons behind it should be understood.

The employment pension company Elo said last week, more than a third of the disability pension applications made to Elo at the beginning of the year on mental health grounds concerned people under the age of 35. Applications from this age group have increased by more than 40 percent since 2018.

What is special is that the biggest increase is 20,000–50,000 euros per year among young people who earn, that is, clearly attached to working life. Along with depression, a common reason was a diagnosis of anxiety.

Sickness allowances paid based on anxiety have grown enormously. For young women, the number of these allowance days has more than quintupled since 2005. Depression has not increased in recent years.

Kati Korhonen-Yrjänheikki, Elo’s director of work ability, said that these young people do not qualify for the disability pension, although those who are seriously distressed must receive help.

In order to combat anxiety, the reasons behind the phenomenon should be understood.

The pace of working life is more intense than in previous years, but not all problems are necessarily in the workplace. Older age groups do better at work. Published last year How is Finland doing? – research according to work absorption is more common in people over 55 and burnout symptoms less than in people under 35.

There are several other explanations. A researcher of identity Rasmus Mannerström has said that the youth mental health crisis is largely a prolonged identity crisis. Identity means knowing who you are and what you want. It gives life direction and meaning. Those who have achieved a secure identity feel better psychologically than others.

The young people now growing up have been taught that anything is possible for them. They set high expectations for themselves, and the seemingly endless options create a fear of choice.

In Mannerström’s study, only a little under a third of Finnish young adults had a somewhat clear idea of ​​themselves and their future plans. In the longitudinal study, uncertainty even increased towards the age of 30.

Many have also expressed their concern about the resilience of young adults, i.e. the ability to face adversity. American social psychologist By Jonathan Haidt according to which resilience is weakened by overprotection, and especially by the fact that children and young people are free to spend time together in Western countries.

On began to consider it dangerous for groups of children to play outside without constant supervision. However, free play teaches you to solve problems, manage risks, work with others and try again after failure. It makes children happy, builds self-confidence and removes stress from children.

“ Having a child strengthens one’s identity.

Well-being is also eaten by smartphones, which take away space from play, movement, reading and sleep. They displace face-to-face togetherness from children and young people as well as adults.

The phone does not enable the same kind of connection with other people and does not practice social skills as well as time spent physically together, which is according to research, decreased also in Finland.

This may also have something to do with the fact that mating has become more difficult and children are not born. According to Mannerström, having a child strengthens identity more than anything else.

YAnother factor in the anxiety trend might be mental health talk, which has been taken to the extreme in the offerings of social media, for example Tiktok. It also teaches us to see ordinary adversities and unpleasant feelings as mental health problems.

Otherwise, the social media channels are already feeding such building blocks of the world view to the front walls, the kind that the school and parents would not want to offer at all. In order for the next generation to grow up to be sustainable, adults have to make sure that it gets a somewhat more old-fashioned childhood.