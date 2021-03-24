Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Editorial You should spend crazy days online

by admin
March 24, 2021
in World
Now, during the pandemic, promotional items should not be hunted by flocking in shops or malls.

On Wednesday shakes, reports the department store Stockmann. The big discount sale of the department store, which has been known as Crazy Days for 35 years, starts today.

Right now, keeping a discount sale feels very particularly crazy as the government thinks about restrictions on movement and other ways to keep people far apart. Many department stores and shopping malls have still been trying in recent weeks to attract shoppers to the online store and stores as well. In the groups, therefore, not only students and young people with an immigrant background but also the brood of tender goods move around.

We got to know the crazy days from yellow plastic bags and ghost figures. Thanks to domestic regular customers and foreign tourists, Stockmann’s success continued to be so good for a long time that the department store woke up too late to the importance of online sales. Now an attempt has been made to catch the back.

This spring, the wise buyer will rush to discount sales only in the online store.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by the editorial staff of HS and reflect the magazine principle.

