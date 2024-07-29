Editorial|Employment is weakening, and it endangers the recovery of the economy, which was counted on the recovery of consumers.

KThe government is preparing to draw up next year’s budget, there are enough things to worry about.

One of them is that the employment rate is declining. If unemployment increases and employment weakens, the recovery of the economy, which is counted on the revival of consumers, will be in trouble.

Treasury assumed in its June economic review, that consumers will rise from their stupors to save the economy when inflation slows down, interest rates fall and households’ disposable income increases.

Inflation is indeed slowing down and interest rates are falling. Statistics Finland said on Monday that consumer confidence is weak, but no longer as bad as at the beginning of the year.

Last week Statistics Finland told that in June there were more than 41,000 fewer employed and 31,000 more unemployed than a year ago. The balance of the second quarter of the year is already clear: the number of unemployed is increasing.

The representatives of the governing parties had time to look for a needle in the haystack by noticing that the unemployment rate of the members of the Unemployment Fund YTK decreased from May to June. Minister of Labor Arto Satonen (Kok) rejoiced about the result in the message service X, but at the same time passed the freshly baked readings of the Ministry of Labor and Economy, according to which unemployment had clearly increased in June from a year ago.

YTK measured the change from May to June, so, for example, the start of the summer working season of the cash register staff can be reflected in the readings. You would end up with the same gratifying message if you read Statistics Finland and forget about seasonal changes and compare June to May. However, you shouldn’t do that if you’re looking for a trend and a result that can be taken seriously.

The opposition, on the other hand, used the weakening of employment on social media as proof that Petteri Orpo’s (kok) government has failed.

Khowever, it is important to remember that the current unemployment figures have also been inflated during many previous years. And the development of employment is not entirely dependent on political solutions. It is also affected by, for example, business cycles and the tuning of monetary policy.

The purchasing managers’ index, which fairly reliably predicts economic growth, says that the recovery of the euro area has slowed down, which naturally also reflects the outlook for the Finnish economy at the end of the year.

The Ministry of Finance estimated in June that not everything is dependent on consumer welfare indefinitely, but that investments will grow already next year. In recent weeks, listed companies have presented their second quarter results.

“ The declining trend of employment is clear.

The yield is variable. For example, Wärtsilä made a really good result and the banks are doing quite well. On the other hand, Kesko is confident in the mood of consumers, who said that the turnover and profit decreased. In any case, these interim reports do not support such a wish that investments would now take off and fatten the national economy. EK’s Monday announced by on the other hand, the economic barometer reported that even though the results of the companies are weak, they expect a brighter year at the end of the year.

Tthe weakening of the overnight stay rate has continued for a long enough time in the seasonally adjusted measurements that the trend is indeed clear. This creates more problems for making the budget: you should save, but you really can’t – the economic direction is perhaps turning for the better, but the situation is very fragile. The Ministry of Finance also stated that savings and tax increases reduce domestic demand and raise prices.

The need to save is emphasized by the fact that Finland has more public debt in relation to gross domestic product than ever before, and the debt is growing even faster. The 77 percent limit was already broken and the 80 percent limit is about to be broken. At least not the opposition, the driving force of the previous government, can declare themselves innocent of this miserable development. Yes, this predicament of Finland’s economy is the result of political collusion.

