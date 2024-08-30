Editorial | You can’t cut from culture unreasonably hard

Editorial|The government is targeting culture with severe cuts. Culture people see behind the cutting intentions a demeaning attitude towards culture.

Qthe creators of ultturu are anxiously awaiting the government’s budget fiasco starting on Tuesday. The Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) has to make cuts of 50 million euros, of which the Ministry of Finance (MoF) would allocate the majority to the area of ​​culture.

In the Ministry of Finance’s proposal, 30 million would be cut from culture and the remaining 20 million would be taken from the financing of sports and culture. In OKM’s own model, culture’s share of the savings would be 15 million, sports and youth 10 million, and the remaining 25 million would be taken from education money.

The different branches of OKM are united by the fact that they are all oriented towards young people and the future. When cut from them, the bill is paid in future years, often with interest.

However, the savings of the state economy must be taken from somewhere. There are reasons and defenders for all government spending. Education and culture cannot avoid the cutter. It’s a matter of allocating savings. A disproportionate share of the savings is now falling into the culture.

OKM’s entire annual budget is around 8.3 billion euros, of which culture’s share is just under 600 million. If 50 million were taken from OKM’s entire annual budget, about 0.6 percent would have to be cut. Such a saving is much easier to do in a reasonable way than to cut 30 million from 600 million.

Culture people have warned about the consequences of the cuts. Suomen teatterit ry evaluate of the regional theater network shrinking, and Jukka-Pekka Saraste, chief conductor of the Helsinki City Orchestra is worried about the future of high-quality Finnish music. With such speeches, the creators of culture try to defend their own field through publicity. However, in the background there is also concern about the future of culture, which has been simmering for a long time and which has intensified during the coronavirus epidemic.

The Ministry of Finance’s proposal has the handprint of the Minister of State Finance Riikka Purra (ps). Bite quoth in the spring 2023 election debate, that culture is a “luxury service” that should be saved in a tight economic situation. Culture people were offended by the statement, but at least Purra said his position directly and even during the election.

Aand the luxury nature of the culture would seem to refer to the hierarchy of needs made famous by Abraham Maslow, where physical needs such as food and health are primary. After them comes security, which is provided by, for example, the police and the army. Cultural needs come later in this hierarchy of needs, at level four.

“ Culture structures reality.

Recently, society’s funds have had to be transferred to the lower layers of the pyramid of needs, especially to health care and national defense. Citizens also find it easy to understand those needs. That’s probably why cultured people often try to justify the importance of culture with, for example, economic or health benefits. However, they are often very open to interpretation and not the fundamental reason why culture is needed.

The true value of culture is in how it structures reality by creating meanings in it – whether it is done with words, images, music, movements or other means. Cultural people once imagined such an idea as Finnishness to be true. That work continues even now.

Ei, culture is not doomed immediately if its funding is cut. You can save on cultural services just like on other services. The structures of the culture also need to be renewed. More private money is also needed, because the state economy’s situation is unlikely to get any easier in the future. Fear of change is not good for culture.

However, the threat to culture is a way of thinking where the deeper meaning of culture is not understood or is even openly disregarded. Writer Oscar Wilde wrote that we all stand in the street, but some of us see the stars. Culture is not the stars, it is the effort to see. If there is no such company, there is only a street person.

