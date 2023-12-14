Editorial | You can make a mistake by being careful

The European Central Bank cautioned against hinting at a drop in interest rates. The US Federal Reserve was not careful.

Ethe European central bank's last interest rate meeting of the year was expected in the money market as an interest rate cut. The ECB's response on Thursday was somewhat passive. The central bank said that the key interest rates will remain unchanged. The central bank's other important control mechanism – predictive communication – was also tuned to protect the old. The bank said that the key interest rates are now good and monetary policy will be kept restrictive as long as necessary. How long is needed, and on which screens does the need run out? The money market has already reacted to these questions by guessing that the need will end quite soon, perhaps in March.

The rate of increase in prices in the euro area has clearly slowed down and is approaching the central bank's target limit, which is about two percent in the medium term. In the near future, inflation may accelerate a little, but only because of the so-called base effect. When inflation is measured in the coming months, the inflation readings in comparison points a year ago were no longer as wild as they were a year earlier, when comparisons were made at the end of this year.

Eurozone wages do not seem to be putting any lasting upward pressure on prices. The European economy is diving towards recession, so even the economic situation does not support the current interest rate.

The ECB's top decision-makers are already having great difficulty justifying why interest rates are not lowered and why the future change in the line is not already being substantiated. The US central bank already made it clear that key interest rates will be lowered clearly next year.

Ethe european central bank has ended up with a somewhat slow reaction, perhaps also because it wants to be very sure of how prices will develop. Right now, it seems that the ECB has drifted from accelerating inflation to slowing it down with monetary policy, the tuning of which has been kept the same just to be sure. Even when looking out for a mistake, you can sometimes end up making a mistake.

