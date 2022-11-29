Editorial | Yesterday’s lessons won’t make you successful in the media industry

Alfa-tv tried to offer conservative values ​​to the viewers, but the problem became that the channel’s background forces also taught yesterday’s lessons about the media business.

Alpha TV went dark when the company ran out of money. The missionary organization IRR-tv founded an advertising-funded channel to spread the word of God, but in recent years Alfa-tv has targeted older viewers with conservative politics and nostalgic entertainment. The channel offered a home to several big favorites of the past years, such as Miss Finland, Syksy savelle and Tangomarkkini. The hoped-for success did not come, as the audience share remained at 1.5 percent.

During the final hospice phase, the channel’s founders Hannu and Laura Haukka managed to reduce their own losses by talking to a group of colorful investors, on whose heels 1,500 Finns subscribed to the channel’s shares for around three million euros. It wasn’t very pretty.

There is no reason to be happy about the death of Alfa-tv. Media pluralism is an important value that the channel tried to contribute to. However, hanging on to the past as a business model does not work well in the rapidly developing media industry. And there don’t seem to be quite as many of those conservatives as there are in the United States.

