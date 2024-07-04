Editorial | Wrong advice delays the construction of Koivusaari

Editorial|The Ely center and the regional administration office did not need an environmental assessment procedure to support the construction of Helsinki’s Koivusaari, but the administrative court of Vaasa decided the matter differently.

Belsing the city’s plans for the regional development of Koivusaari will be delayed when the Vaasa administrative court dealing with environmental issues overturned the environmental permit issued to modify the beaches.

The court sent the case back to the licensing authority with the caveat that the city must carry out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with the legislation.

The message of the administrative court is at odds with the analysis of the authority that interprets and directs the EIA legislation, i.e. Uusimaa Ely Center. Ely had instructed both the city and the licensing authority, i.e. the Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland, in such a way that the EIA procedure is not needed in this particular case.

The basis for the guidance was that the city had commissioned numerous environmental studies for the site plan of Koivusaari, which correspond to the studies that would also be done in the environmental assessment procedure. Both the city and the Helsinki Administrative Court had considered these reports to be comprehensive and sufficient.

In 2022, the Administrative Court rejected planning appeals, which were mainly aimed at dredging beaches and filling the sea. At the same time, the administrative court stated that the legality of these actions is decided in connection with the environmental permit.

The Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland listened to the ely center’s instructions and granted an environmental permit. Now the Administrative Court of Vaasa canceled both this and the dredging permit according to the Water Act.

Everyone who participated in the yva process knows that it is a thorough but difficult road. The Yva procedure takes at least one and a half years with its various stages.

First, hearings about the evaluation program, resident meetings and expert evaluations are requested. Then the investigations that are in the program will be carried out, and new hearings will be arranged. After that, the ely center writes a final conclusion, which the applicant can attach to his environmental permit application.

Helsinki is now considering applying for an appeal permit from the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO).

Almost all construction projects in the capital region spawn complaints. It would be good if the different actors had a unified view even on the VAT procedure.

