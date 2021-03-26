Editorial Workers’ unions are left alone on the seesaw

Editorial|Editorial

The centralized contract culture of the labor market has long been deadly. Towards the end, step by step has been taken, without a clear single decision that would kill the old way of doing things. The process has been taken forward by the employer party.

For subscribers

In the future, it will be increasingly difficult for the leaders of central organizations to get the same picture at the same table. In signing the competitiveness agreement, it was successful in the summer of 2016.­

20:15

The labor market a centralized contract culture has long been dead. Towards the end, a step-by-step approach has been taken and without a clear single decision that would kill the old way of doing things. The process has been taken forward by employers. After each move, employers have still praised the culture of agreement and cautioned to say that they would also like to push towards the end of the universality of collective agreements.