Editorial Workers’ unions are left alone on the seesaw

Editorial|Editorial
The centralized contract culture of the labor market has long been deadly. Towards the end, step by step has been taken, without a clear single decision that would kill the old way of doing things. The process has been taken forward by the employer party.
For subscribers
20:15
The labor market a centralized contract culture has long been dead. Towards the end, a step-by-step approach has been taken and without a clear single decision that would kill the old way of doing things. The process has been taken forward by employers. After each move, employers have still praised the culture of agreement and cautioned to say that they would also like to push towards the end of the universality of collective agreements.
Topics related to the article
.
#Editorial #Workers #unions #left #seesaw
Leave a Reply