Saturday, December 17, 2022
Editorial | Work is the best integration

December 17, 2022
Editorial|Editorial

Interior Minister Krista Mikkone had some good suggestions on immigration policy. Where would you find a government that could implement them?

Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green) presented in a blog post reforms to Finland’s immigration policy. In Mikkonen’s opinion, the consideration of the availability of workers should be waived, the reception allowance should be increased, the income limit for family reunification should be removed from those seeking international protection, and asylum seekers should be immediately given the right to work. “By enabling the right to work without the current waiting periods, we would help people adapt and integrate more quickly, learn the language and find a community to settle in.”

Asylum seekers have often had to struggle to get to safety. Many want nothing more than to get down to business – it has been seen from the Ukrainians. Then it’s stupid to dampen enthusiasm and make the newcomer look at the ceiling. Namely, when you wait enough, you get used to it, and it’s not so easy to get to work after that.

The suggestions make sense. Perhaps the blogger should tell the Minister of the Interior about them.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.

