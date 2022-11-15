Editorial | Work-based immigration is not a panacea, but it is a medicine nonetheless

Finland cannot wait for those who come to Finland for work, but must actively attract them.

Investigator Pasi Saukkonen woke up on Saturday in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, Finns to realize that work-based immigration is not a panacea for Finland’s labor shortage and aging.

The same applies to almost any need of the Finnish economy and labor policy: there are no patent medicines. For example, the deficit of the public finances cannot be managed only by raising taxes. It can’t be treated just by cutting expenses either. And those who want to save do not have the luxury of restoring the balance by compromising on a single and precise destination.

According to Saukkonen, “it’s frankly irresponsible to think that the solution to the maintenance relationship or labor shortage can be found in work-based immigration”. True, but this can also be misread – so that increasing immigration is pointless. Is not. Finland needs work-based immigration. It’s not a panacea, but a drug nonetheless.

Finland’s immigration policy has traditionally been built on the mentality of restriction. The newcomers have been regarded with suspicion from the start, and the goal of the official processes has been to find reasons on the basis of which the entry could be prevented or the stay in the country limited. The trade union movement appears in solidarity, but always finds new seemingly well-intentioned obstacles to the entry of foreigners.

Finnish administrative processes and attitudes seem to be changing very slowly.

The whole premise has to be turned inside out. Finland must start attracting labor from abroad. We can’t even wait for the arrivals, we have to apply for them and offer them tailored benefits. Finland’s labor market needs to be advertised: other aging countries are competing for the same catch, and Finland is not a very attractive destination.

Industrial countries organization OECD your measure, which countries are the most attractive migration destinations for the educated workforce. Finland was far from the top. Above were all the Nordic countries and, for example, Estonia. In comparison, Finland does well as a country that attracts university students, but Finland loses them after they graduate.

One of the few selling points of this cold and difficult language country is our welfare state with its benefits. Populists have claimed that immigrants eat up the resources of the welfare state and take away jobs from Finns. No and no. Without increasing work-related immigration, the resources of the welfare state will shrink. Employing the unemployed in Finland is of course important, but on the scale of the national economy, they do not compete with those who come after work. The amount of work is not constant. As Taloustutkimus says: increasing the number of workers creates new work, and immigration does not cause permanent pressure to lower wages.

In Finland, the attitude towards work-related immigration is cyclical. Talks about increasing immigration fall silent during recessions. This should not be the case, as increasing the number of visitors is a decades-long process. Its credibility is lost if you sometimes row and sometimes feel.

Although Finland should consider immigration as a long-term investment in the welfare state, people do not come from abroad to fix Finland and the maintenance relationship. They will improve their standard of living and live a good life. People are not resources and numbers. They must feel welcome in the eyes of the administration, employers and other employees.

Business delegation is measured Finns’ attitudes towards work-related immigration. From the measurements, you can see that the favorability towards labor coming from abroad is increasing. Does this also need to be a theme where the people go first and politics follows when the people dare to fear?

