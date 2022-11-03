Friday, November 4, 2022
Editorial | With development cooperation, Finland gains friends and influence

November 3, 2022
The United States does not leave countries like Ethiopia in China’s or Russia’s favor, even if the countries receiving aid have difficulty condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The coronavirus pandemic deepened poverty, Afghanistan returned to Taliban rule, the consequences of climate change hit the poorest the hardest. Russia attacked Ukraine, and the consequences of the attack also include famine.

Global development is accelerating. What does it mean, for example, for development cooperation policy? In the development policy results report to be published next week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assess whether Finland’s development cooperation produces results that would promote the goals of Finland’s foreign and security policy.

The nature of development cooperation has changed rapidly, as have the measures of its effectiveness. There are almost no bilateral projects in Finland anymore, instead the money is channeled through international organizations, financial institutions and the EU so that Finland is one of many partners. On the other hand, withdrawing from UN organizations, the climate fund or support channeled by the EU would be a withdrawal from international multilateral cooperation.

Development cooperation in Finland is susceptible to political fluctuations. The Kehy money has been cut sometimes on economic and sometimes on ideological grounds. The government of Juha Sipilä (Centre) cut a third of the funding. Then the funding increased again, but its use changed.

The Basic Finns in particular underestimate development cooperation, even though it is an important tool for foreign and security policy. Without money and projects, there is no impact beyond Finland’s borders.

As a huge lender, China has increased its influence everywhere. The United States also demands its partners to oppose China’s world conquest. The Americans closely monitor what Finland is doing in Africa and Asia. The United States will not leave countries like Ethiopia in China’s or Russia’s favor, even if the countries have difficulty condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Finland must commit to the reconstruction of Ukraine for decades. The government of Sanna Marin (sd) has financed Ukraine in an ingenious way – the state sold the bitcoins seized by Customs and gave the pot to Ukraine. The next governments have to find the money in the budget. And if Finland wants to join the UN Security Council, the campaign will be primed in the next government term.

The editorials are HS’s positions on a current topic. The articles are prepared by HS’s editorial department, and they reflect the journal principle line.

