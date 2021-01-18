Editorial Wind power needs smart grids to support it

The wind is not driven by the order, but investment in smart grids will help automatically adjust consumption to the balance between production and demand.

National the traditional interpretation of self-sufficiency is that what is consumed is produced within the borders of the state – be it food or even energy. In today’s world, this is not realistic.

In the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that security of supply did not mean massive stockpiling of supplies, but protection of supply chains. The same is true for electricity generation.